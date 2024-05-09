Photos: See Rachel Zegler, Julianne Hough & More at ILLINOISE Gala Celebration

Illinoise is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

By: May. 09, 2024
Illinoise is now a four-time Tony nominated musical, and while it officially opened last month, the production waited until Tuesday night to celebrate at the St. James Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos  from the star-studded arrivals below!

Illinoise is nominated for Best Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Brandon Stirling Baker), Best Choreography (Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Timo Andres).

Based on the landmark Sufjan Stevens album, Illinoise is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck with a book by Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

The cast of Illinoise includes Ben Cook, Gaby Diaz, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda, Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Tasha Viets-VanLear, Yesenia Ayala, Kara Chan,Jeanette Delgado, Carlos Falú, Christine Flores, Jada German, Zack Gonder, Manny Houston, Rachel Lockhart, Brandt Martinez, Dario Natarelli, Tanner Porter, Tyrone Reese, Craig Salstein, Byron Tittle, and Alejandro Vargas.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 


