Original Broadway Cast Member Rachel Webb Will Lead & JULIET North American Tour; Full Dates!

Original Broadway cast member Rachel Webb will lead the North American Tour company of & Juliet, taking on the role of ‘Juliet’. Webb leads the touring company after making her Broadway debut with the Original Broadway Cast of & Juliet, in which she covered the titular role, having performed the role 148 times as of May 15, 2024.

Producers Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, and Eva Price said, "After two years as an invaluable member of our Original Broadway Company, we're thrilled that Rachel is leading our North American tour company. Rachel is an incredible talent, and we can’t wait for audiences across America to fall in love with her.”

As previously announced, & Juliet will launch its North American tour in September 2024 at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre. Following its launch in Baltimore, the tour will go on to visit more than 30 cities in its first year including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Tickets are currently available as part of each city’s season subscription packages and in purchases of 10+ via group sales in each tour city. Additional information on tour stops, venues, performance schedules and individual ticket on sale dates are available at andjulietbroadway.com/tour. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter and follow & Juliet on social media channels to be the first to receive tour news and updates.

Additional casting will be announced later this summer.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century— Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

& Juliet has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre and will soon launch a UK Tour (July 2024) and German production (October 2024). The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, and will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & JULIET was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

Tour Dates

9/22/2024 - 9/28/2024 Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore, MD

10/1/2024 - 10/6/2024 DPAC, Durham, NC

10/8/2024 - 10/13/2024 Tanger Center, Greensboro, NC

10/15/2024 - 10/20/2024 Peace Concert Hall, Greenville, SC

10/22/2024 - 10/27/2024 Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, Charlotte, NC

10/29/2024 - 11/3/2024 Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, PA

11/5/2024 - 11/17/2024 Citizens Opera House, Boston, MA

11/19/2024 - 11/24/2024 Shea's Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY

11/26/2024 - 12/1/2024 Overture Center, Madison, WI

12/3/2024 - 12/15/2024 Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago, IL

12/17/2024 - 1/5/2025 Kennedy Center Opera House, Washington DC

1/7/2025 - 1/12/2025 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

1/14/2025 - 1/19/2025 Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA

1/21/2025 - 1/26/2025 Hobby Center, Houston, TX

1/28/2025 - 2/9/2025 Music Hall, Dallas, TX

2/11/2025 - 2/16/2025 TPAC, Nashville, TN

2/18/2025 - 2/23/2025 Ohio Theatre, Columbus, OH

2/25/2025 - 3/2/2025 PPAC, Providence, RI

3/4/2025 - 3/23/2025 Playhouse Square, Cleveland, OH

3/25/2025 - 4/6/2025 Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA

4/8/2025 - 4/20/2025 Aronoff Center, Cincinnati, OH

4/22/2025 - 4/27/2025 The Kentucky Center, Louisville, KY

4/29/2025 - 5/4/2025 Civic Center Music Hall, Oklahoma City, OK

5/6/2025 - 5/11/2025 Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines, IA

5/13/2025 - 5/18/2025 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

5/20/2025 - 6/1/2025 The Fabulous Fox Theatre, St. Louis, MO

6/4/2025 - 6/15/2025 Buell Theatre, Denver, CO

6/17/2025 - 6/22/2025 Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City, UT

6/24/2025 - 6/29/2025 The Smith Center, Las Vegas, NV

7/1/2025 - 7/27/2025 Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco, CA

7/29/2025 - 8/3/2025 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

8/5/2025 - 8/10/2025 Keller Auditorium, Portland, OR

8/13/2025 - 9/7/2025 Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles, CA 9

/9/2025 - 9/21/2025 Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA