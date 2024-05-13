Video: Watch Preview of New WICKED Trailer With Jon M. Chu, Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the announcement of a new trailer later this week, a preview of new footage and a behind-the-scenes look at the film has been revealed.

The video opens with director Jon M. Chu discussing his dream project: "Whenever anyone asks me, 'What's the one movie you want to do?' If there was one, I'd always say that it'd be Wicked."

The rest of the video includes interviews with stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande talking about the impact of this project and what it has meant to them.

Through tears, Erivo said "I never thought in my lifetime that I'd get to be part of something like this."

Watch the new preview now!

The footage was first shown to ad buyers at Radio City Music Hall on Monday during NBCUniversal's upfront presentation. The footage in question showcased new visual effects as well as the dynamic between Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. It reportedly received a "warm response" from the audience.

Last week, it was announced that NBC will be airing a brand-new behind-the-scenes special centerting on the film. Headlined by stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the special will air on November 25, two days before Part One premieres in theaters.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Released in theaters on November 27, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.