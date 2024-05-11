Photos: First Look at Lee, Monahan, Blackhurst, and More in A COMPLICATED WOMAN at Goodspeed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Complicated Woman, a new musical about embracing your true identity and featuring a gender-diverse cast, is currently being presented at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre from May 10 – June 2 in Chester, Conn. The Official Press Opening will be May 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Check out the production photos below!



John Kenley was a theatre impresario who brought Hollywood stars like Gene Kelly and Ann Miller to Ohio’s summer stock stages. But when summer ended, he wintered in Florida where John disappeared… and Jean came to life. A Complicated Woman is a new musical that features a Golden Age score and a gender-diverse cast. Join us for the intriguing story of a theatre legend who had to navigate the joy, pain and pitfalls of leading a double life.



A Complicated Woman features a book by Ianne Fields Stewart whose work spans across many fields including: theatre, film, dance, creative writing, arts administration, and social justice. Music and lyrics are by Jonathan Brielle (Broadway: Foxfire, Off-Broadway: Himself and Nora) with additional lyrics by Sam Salmond.



John/Jean is played by Nora Brigid Monahan. Nina Mae is played by Tony nominee L Morgan Lee. Oscar will be played by Christian Brailsford. Myrtle is played by Klea Blackhurst. Lee Shubert is played by Danny Rutigliano. Carl is played by by Dashiell Gregory. Muhlaysia is played by Zachary A. Myers. Diamond is played by Arewà Basit.



The ensemble features Bryan Munar and Siena Rafter.



A Complicated Woman will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award-nominee Jeff Calhoun.



Music direction is by Debra Barsha. Scenic design will be by Tobin Ost. Costume design is by Phương Nguyễn. Lighting Design is by Jason Lyons. Sound design is by Jay Hilton. Wig, hair & make-up design is by Tommy Kurzman. Orchestrations are by Jonathan Brielle and Nathan Dame.



Devin Day is the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.