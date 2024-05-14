BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – May 14 to May 19, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Linda Eder, Betty Buckley and Sally Mayes.

Tonight, Tuesday May 14th

5:30 pm – Ann Kittredge: ROMANTIC NOTIONS at Birdland

Tickets available here.

For: Lovers of jazz and romance

Singer Ann Kittredge will celebrate the release of her new cd, “Romantic Notions” with a concert on Tuesday, May 14 at 5:30 pm. Ann Kittredge is a lifelong performing artist and multi-award winning vocalist. She has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at major venues across the country (Arena Stage, Goodspeed Opera House, Huntington Theatre, among others) working with top producers and directors throughout her career. She is a regular on the cabaret circuit and her previous small venue shows garnered rave reviews, with Brady Schwind of BroadwayWorld calling her a “story songstress supreme!”

Renowned for her versatility as a performer on both grand and intimate stages, Ann is now merging her recording career with her stage expertise in her latest show, Romantic Notions. Expect fresh, creative arrangements of classics by Jimmy Webb, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Burt Bacharach, and others.

Read a Q&A with Kittredge about the show.

Price: Tickets are $35.46 plus a $20 food and beverage minimum.

Tomorrow, Wednesday May 15th

7 pm – POP SINGS 54 at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of pop and Broadway

A fun new reversal of the 54 Sings concept, Pop Sings 54 features pop and indie stars covering Broadway hits with their own unique musical twists. Singers featured have appeared on the Voice, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, HBO’s MAX, and more.

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Wednesday May 15th through Sunday May 19th

7 + 9 pm – JANE MONHEIT RECORD RELEASE at Smoke Jazz Club

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of delectable jazz

Jane Monheit makes a highly anticipated Smoke debut to celebrate the release of her new album. A celebrated vocalist with a deep passion for the Great American Songbook, Monheit has been at the forefront of jazz singing since she emerged over 20 years ago to instant acclaim. During the ensuing years, she has collaborated with some of the greatest musicians, arrangers, and producers in jazz, including Tommy Flanagan, Ron Carter, Kenny Barron, Terence Blanchard, John Pizzarelli, Christian McBride, and many more. All About Jazz writes, “Monheit has great chops, a terrific voice,” while Downbeat adds, “Monheit continues to dazzle.” Her stellar backing trio includes pianist Max Haymer, bassist Karl McComas-Reichl, and drummer Curtis Nowosad.

Price: Tickets start at $25 plus a minimum purchase of at least one entree per person

Thursday May 16th, Sunday May 19th, and Monday May 27th

7 pm – LINDA EDER at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of superb cabaret singing

One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previous sold-out runs, 54 Below is welcoming back this celebrated songstress. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Price: Tickets start at $139 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Thursday May 16 to Saturday May 18

7 + 9:30 pm – BETTY BUCKLEY at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Broadway superstar Betty Buckley

Betty Buckley returns to Joe’s Pub for six shows with her long-time collaborator, 8 time Grammy-nominated pianist/MD Christian Jacob, Tony Marino on bass, Adam Rogers on guitar, and Jamey Haddad on drums. Buckley is a master storyteller that combines her consummate acting skills with extraordinary musicality to create a unique and mesmerizing evening of music.

Charles Kirsch, host of Backstage Babble podcast, will direct with award winning music director Michael Lavine at the keys.

Price: Tickets start at $50. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

7 pm – SALLY MAYES: NOW AND THEN at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of superb singing, reimagined Sondheim, and the city of New York

Sally Mayes (known for her work on Broadway and the big screen, including Ilona in the 1993 revival of She Loves Me and appearances in shows like Sex and the City) has been doing a very special retrospective series this season, and she’s not done yet! The next two shows, NOW & THEN: The Stories, will be at The Green Room 42 on May 16th at 7pm, and NOW & THEN: The Great Big Huge Broadway on June 20th, are perhaps nearest and dearest to her heart. As she puts it, “Well, I have always been a storyteller, and I love that aspect of what I do the most. I also have a great affection for the opportunities I have been given both on and off Broadway and also in recording, and some of the best arrangements I have done over the years come from that love. I cannot wait to remind people of this stuff, and I am having so much fun!!”

Price: Tickets start at $21 plus $4.82 in fees. There is no food or drink minimum.

7 pm – ALYSHA UMPHRESS: 15 STORIES at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of lyrics and storytelling through song

Encore by popular demand! Alysha Umphress returns to 54 Below with a unique new show called 15 Stories. Conceived by Jack Viertel and music directed by Bálint Varga, Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, many television and symphony appearances including with the London Symphony and at La Scala) will take the audience on 15 different rides, performing songs that tell a narrative story from beginning to end – theater songs, country songs, pop songs, gospel and more.

(Read a review of the show.)

Price: Tickets start at $56.60 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sunday May 19th

7 pm – IF YOU HADN'T...BUT YOU DID at Don't Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

For: A fun rage-filled escape

Becca C Kidwell is bringing “songs of love, sex, and murder” to Don’t Tell Mama this month with IF YOU HADN'T...BUT YOU DID. The show runs April 22nd & May 19th at 7 pm. Kidwell, a MAC nominee and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winner, will be exploring the dark side of romance in this show, with musical direction by Jon Weber and direction by Jeff Harnar. (Read our conversation about the inspiration behind the show.)

Price: There is a $20 Cover with a two drink/$20 minimum (cash only)

