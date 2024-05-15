DEATH BECOMES HER Will Open at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now, a warning! The new musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER is set to begin Broadway preview performances Wednesday, October 23, 2024, and officially opening on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre was previously home to Sweeney Todd, which concluded its run on May5.

DEATH BECOMES HER is now in preview performances at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre starring Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams. The Broadway in Chicago Pre-Broadway production opens officially on Sunday, May 19, and runs through Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Tickets for DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway go on sale exclusively for American Express Card Members on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10AM (EST). American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 9:59AM (EST) by visiting BroadwayDirect.com.

Presale tickets for DEATH BECOMES HER are available exclusively to Audience Rewards members from Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 10AM (EST) through Friday, May 31, 2024, at 9:59AM (EST). It’s free and fast to join at AudienceRewards.com. An exclusive DEATH BECOMES HER fan presale, made available to all registered fans at DeathBecomesHer.com, will begin on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 10AM (EST).

Tickets DEATH BECOMES HER will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, June 3, 2024, at 10AM (EST), and will be available at BroadwayDirect.com.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

DEATH BECOMES HER features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, illusions by Rob Lake, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Thomas Schall, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, dance & incidental music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, music direction by BenCohn, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management.

DEATH BECOMES HER is produced by Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), overseen by Jimmy Horowitz (Chairman of Business Affairs and Operations, NBCUniversal), and led by Chris Herzberger (Senior Vice President, Universal Theatrical Group). UTG’s Vice President of Creative Development and Production, Lowe Cunningham, oversees on behalf of UTG.

DEATH BECOMES HER is based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan, directed by Robert Zemeckis.