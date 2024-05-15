Video: Steve Carell Talks Fulfilled Dream of Performing on Broadway in UNCLE VANYA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, Steve Carell, who is currently starring in Uncle Vanya on Broadway, stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his involvement and role in the new production of the classic Anton Chekov play.

Though Carell is making his Broadway debut in this play, this has been a longtime goal for the actor and comedian.

"It's a dream, obviously, to perform on Broadway. I got a call and they were interested in having me play this part. I had waited because I didn't want to do it when my kids were little. It's a big time commitment. You have Mondays off so you can't go back and forth. There's no going home to visit. It just seemed like the right time to do something like this," Colbert said of his decision to play the part at this point in his life and career.

Though the play was written in the late 1800s, Colbert commented on how it feels like it could have been written yesterday.

Carell agreed, saying "The themes are very relevant today. The ecology and climate change, women's rights. All of these things that, at that time, might not have been on everybody's lips but now they certainly are. He was way, way ahead."

Watch the interview now!

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA is from a new version by Heidi Schreck, and is directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Sonya (Alison Pill) and her uncle Vanya (Steve Carell) have devoted their lives to managing the family farm in isolation, but when her celebrated, ailing father (Alfred Molina) and his charismatic wife (Anika Noni Rose) move in, their lives are upended. In the heat of the summer, the wrong people fall in love, desires and resentments erupt, and the family is forced to reckon with the ghosts of their unlived lives. Director Lila Neugebauer and playwright Heidi Schreck collaborate on the premiere of this Lincoln Center Theater production of UNCLE VANYA, which pairs Chekhov's enduring masterpiece with one of America's most celebrated contemporary playwrights in a strikingly immediate new translation.

Uncle Vanya plays at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater until June 16, 2024.