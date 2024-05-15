Shaina Taub Reveals Voice Notes from the SUFFS Songwriting Journey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now playing at the Music Box Theatre, the Tony-nominated Broadway hit Suffs is a powerful new musical that brings the US suffragist movement to life. Now, fans can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the musical evolved from its earliest stages. Book writer and lyricist Shaina Taub recently shared voice note recordings from the writing process.

These recordings, captured on her phone during initial writing sessions in 2016, reveal the raw and creative process behind Suffs. Fans can listen to the early melodies and lyrics Taub created, giving them a unique insight into how the musical evolved into what it is today.

Listen to the recordings below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Suffs will release its Original Broadway Cast Recording on June 14th. The album is now available for pre-order HERE. You can also watch Shaina perform a stripped-down version of 'Keep Marching' here.

About Suffs

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, this new musical boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Suffs will star book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music,lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Suffs will also star Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey(Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Rounding out the company are Hawley Gould (Lincoln Center Theater’s Camelot) as the Alternate for Alice Paul, Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love) as Mollie Hay, and Laila Drew (Broadway debut) as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. The ensemble will feature Dana Costello (Pretty Woman) as well as Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, and Ada Westfall making their Broadway debuts. The cast will also include Christine Heesun Hwang (Les Misérables National Tour), Chessa Metz (Broadway debut), Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys), Housso Semon (Girl From The North Country), and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen).

Suffs will feature book, music and lyrics by Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Soft Power). 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Managerand Lisa Iacucci as Production Stage Manager.

Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman will serve as lead producers of Suffs, with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai serving as producers.