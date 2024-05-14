Video: Get A First Look At San Francisco Playhouse's THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at San Francisco Playhouse's production of Tennessee Williams' seminal masterpiece The Glass Menagerie, directed by Bay Area theatre artist Jeffrey Lo. Check out the cast in action!

In this captivating and visceral memory play, Tom longs to evade his monotonous day job and his mother Amanda. Recalling her debutante days, Amanda toils to find a match for her debilitatingly shy daughter Laura, who escapes the realities of her world through her collection of glass animal figurines.

The Glass Menagerie will perform May 2 – June 15, 2024 (opening night: May 8, 2024) at San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post Street. For tickets ($30-$125) and more information, visit the button below or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Based on Williams' life and family, The Glass Menagerie's premiered on Broadway in 1945 to critical acclaim, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play. This stunning and poetic work has enthralled audiences around the world ever since, receiving seven revivals on Broadway. The Glass Menagerie thrust playwright Williams (who would go on to write A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Rose Tattoo) into the spotlight, beginning his trajectory to become one of the foremost playwrights of 20th-century American drama. Los Angeles Times declared, “no point in mincing words: Tennessee Williams is the greatest playwright America has ever produced,” while The Hollywood Reporter lauded Williams' “unparalleled gift for soaring poetry tethered to penetrating emotional truth.”

The Glass Menagerie features scenic design by Christopher Fitzer, costume design by Sarah Niamh Nietfeld, lighting design by Wen-Ling Liao, properties design by Wallace Yan, and sound design by James Ard. Sarah Marie Selig is the stage manager with Ada May as assistant stage manager.

