BWW's On This Day - February 26, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Harold and Maude
Time No Line
The Amateurs
Allegiance
Amy and the Orphans
Fanny & Alexander
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Low Road
The Cover of Life
Good for Otto
Brief Encounter
Three Wise Guys
Three Small Irish Masterpieces
Admissions
Later Life
Escape to Margaritaville
Julius Caesar
Pretty Woman
The Burn
Eugenius!
Small Mouth Sounds
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
Some Old Black Man
Frankenstein: A New Musical
Hangmen
The Exorcist
Addy & Uno
Flint
Relevance
The Parisian Woman
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
You Got Older
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
An Ordinary Muslim
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/16/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 3/18/18
CLOSING SOON:
Fire and Air
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/2/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/3/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/3/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 3/4/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/7/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/10/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 3/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
Tuesday February 27, 2018:
KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY 2018
Wednesday February 28, 2018:
George Takei Stars in ALLEGIANCE in L.A.
Wednesday February 28, 2018:
Sing Out, Louise! George Takei's ALLEGIANCE Arrives in Los Angeles
Thursday March 1, 2018:
Jamie Brewer Stars in AMY AND THE ORPHANS at Roundabout
Thursday March 1, 2018:
LOBBY HERO Begins on Broadway
Monday March 5, 2018:
Glenn Close Helps Celebrate Release of Andrew Lloyd Webber's UNMASKED
Monday March 5, 2018:
IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Plays in Concert at 92Y
