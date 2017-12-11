BWW's On This Day - December 11, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
The Children
Nativity! The Musical
Christmas with the Rat Pack
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
Elf The Musical
A Very Hungry Caterpillar
Twelfth Night
Wilde Creatures
Mankind
Farinelli and the King
A Regular Little Houdini
Slava's Snowshow
A Woman of No Importance
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Hamilton
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Rear Window
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Pride and Prejudice
Faulty Towers the Dining Experience
Nativity! The Musical
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
The Winter's Tale
The Home Place
The Mad Ones
Harry Clarke
The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
An Enchanted Evening: A Night With Oscar Hammerstein II
Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
Chasing Mem'ries
Frankenstein: A New Musical
A Woman of No Importance
Lili Marlene
Bedlam's Peter Pan
An Act of God
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Damn Yankees
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17
(West End - 2012)
opening 12/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/14/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/18/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
CLOSING SOON:
Damn Yankees
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
COMING UP: