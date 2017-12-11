BWW's On This Day - December 11, 2017

Dec. 11, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Damn Yankees
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17

Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17

The Children
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/12/17

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

Christmas with the Rat Pack
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
opening 12/13/17

Elf The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

A Very Hungry Caterpillar
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/14/17

Wilde Creatures
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/15/17

Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/15/17

Farinelli and the King
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17

A Regular Little Houdini
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17

Slava's Snowshow
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/18/17

A Woman of No Importance
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/18/17

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/19/17

Hamilton
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/21/17

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17

Rear Window
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Damn Yankees
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/11/17

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/11/17

Pride and Prejudice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/15/17

Faulty Towers the Dining Experience
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/16/17

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Winter's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Home Place
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Mad Ones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Harry Clarke
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

An Enchanted Evening: A Night With Oscar Hammerstein II
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Chasing Mem'ries
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/18/17

A Woman of No Importance
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/18/17

Lili Marlene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/19/17

Bedlam's Peter Pan
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

An Act of God
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday December 12, 2017:
'SLEEPING BEAUTY' Panto Awakens at TUTS
Tuesday December 12, 2017:
Chita Rivera & More Set for WINTER RHYTHMS 2017 at Urban Stages
Tuesday December 12, 2017:
Heather Headley Honored at Annual Broadway Dreams Supper
Tuesday December 12, 2017:
Joey Pero's 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' Single Features Laura Osnes
Tuesday December 12, 2017:
Lili Taylor Leads 'FARMHOUSE/WHOREHOUSE' Lecture at BAM
Tuesday December 12, 2017:
SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT Begins at TUTS
Tuesday December 12, 2017:
Taylor Mac's 'HOLIDAY SAUCE' Comes to Town Hall
Tuesday December 12, 2017:
VIDEO: WAITRESS' Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe Perform on RACHEL RAY Today
Wednesday December 13, 2017:
'BEAUTY & THE BEAST' Panto Casts a Spell at Pasadena Playhouse
Wednesday December 13, 2017:
CHEERS Star George Wendt Stars as 'Santa' in ELF THE MUSICAL in NYC
Wednesday December 13, 2017:
ELF THE MUSICAL Brings Christmas Cheer to Madison Square Garden
Wednesday December 13, 2017:
Well-Strung Puts Spin on Holiday Favorites at 54 Below
Thursday December 14, 2017:
Blaemire, Vosk & More Set for Amas Readings of BREAD AND ROSES
Thursday December 14, 2017:
Dee Dee Bridgewater Receives ASCAP Foundation Champion Award
Thursday December 14, 2017:
GOLD MOUNTAIN Writer Jason Ma Receives ASCAP's 2017 Cole Porter Award
Thursday December 14, 2017:
Judith Light and More Among NYWIFT's 2017 Muse Honorees
Thursday December 14, 2017:
Laura Osnes and More Bring THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY to the West Coast
Thursday December 14, 2017:
OLAF’S FROZEN ADVENTURE Makes Broadcast Television Debut on ABC Tonight
Thursday December 14, 2017:
Robert Creighton Brings Holiday Cheer & FROZEN Co-Stars to 54 Below
Friday December 15, 2017:
Andre De Shields Stars in Robert O'Hara's MANKIND Off-Broadway
Friday December 15, 2017:
Darren Criss Brings 'Life in Songwriting' to the Stage in L.A.

