Cast Announced For GREASE At Mountain Theatre Company

One of North Carolina’s oldest professional theatre companies continues its summer tradition of bringing Broadway musicals to Highlands.

Put on your leather jackets, poodle skirts, bobby socks and slick back that pompadour as Mountain Theatre Company presents the musical comedy classic, Grease for 3 weeks this summer. Directed by Scott Daniel (MTC’s executive artistic director) and choreographed by Raymond Lamar Bennet (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge), the production will begin June 5th with an opening night +All Access event that includes complimentary champagne, hors d'oeuvres, and a backstage tour with the cast and creative team.

MTC audiences have come to expect the very best talent on their local stage and this production of Grease promises the perfect mix of singers, actors and dancers that will portray the students and faculty of Rydell High. Jack Baugh (Off Broadway: The Office! A Musical Parody) and Katherine Lindsley will star as Danny and Sandy, respectively, with Zachary Bigelow (Nat’l Tour: Anastasia) as Kenickie, Ashley Rubin (Nat’l Tour: Grease) as Frenchy, Sarah Santos (NCL: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Rizzo, Grace Crugnale (RCCI: Cats) as Marty, Kate Jerecki as Jan, Brooks Andrews as Doody, and David Gaztambide as Roger. The cast also features Robert Rice (Global Tour: The Sound of Music) as Vince Fontaine, Lori Nielsen (Nat’l Tour: Menopause the Musical) as Miss Lynch, Jillian Worthing (NCL: Six: The Musical) as Patty Simcox, Galvin Yaun as Eugene, and Catrina Contini as ChaCha, with Jackson Dunlap, David Benjamin Perry, Marissa Spahn, and Savannah Worthington. Scott Daniel and audience favorite Emanuel Carrero (MTC: Jersey Boys) will make cameo appearances as the Teen Angel for select performances.

Mountain Theatre Company promises the production will be “a true spectacle for the entire family” and through special licensing will feature songs from both the film and stage versions loved by generations of audiences. The production will feature sets by Tom Hansen and costume design by Beck Jones, vocal direction by Lori Nielsen, lighting by Hannah Wien, and sound design by Cheyenne Dalton. With a book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and additional songs by Barry Gibb, John Farrar, Louis St. Louis, and Scott Simon, Grease features such tunes as "We Go Together," "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightning," "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee," "Beauty School Dropout," and "There Are Worse Things I Could Do." Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony nominations including one for Best Musical. The 1978 film adaptation, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, is the fourth highest-grossing musical film of all time. The most recent Broadway revival of Grease—starring former TV reality winners Max Crumm and Laura Osnes—opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in August 2007. A 2016 live broadcast on Fox featured Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit.

Book tickets now at mountaintheatre.com or by calling 828-526-2695. Grease runs June 5 through June 22, 2024. Tickets range from $68 - $78. MTC matinees are always at 2pm and evening performances are always at 7:30pm.

In 2022, MTC officially rebranded, changing its name from The Highlands Playhouse to Mountain Theatre Company. No longer a summer stock theatre, they are now a professional regional theatre, presenting Broadway-quality musicals from June - December. In 2023, Mountain Theatre Company became the resident professional theatre company at the new Highlands Performing Arts Center.

