Photos: The New Dramatists Honor Michael Greif At Annual Luncheon

The New Dramatists recently hosted its Annual Spring Luncheon Tribute on Tuesday, May 14 at the New York Marriott Marquis. See photos from inside the event.

A beloved theater community tradition, this year’s luncheon honored Michael Greif, the acclaimed director of this season’s Days of Wine and Roses, The Notebook and Hell’s Kitchen. Tony Award-winning producers Kevin McCollum and Stacey Mindich served as honorary co-chairs for this year’s luncheon.

New Dramatists also presented the inagural Konecky Award, named for New Dramatists’ beloved Board President Isobel Konecky and her husband, renowned entertainment attorney Ron Konecky, recognizes those in the theatre and entertainment industry, who serve the field with passion, dedication, excellence, and leadership. The inaugural Konecky Award will be presented to Concord Theatricals.

About Michael Greif

Michael Greif most recently directed Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway and at the Atlantic Theater, Alicia Keys’ Hell's Kitchen at the Public Theater, The Notebook at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box and War Paint at the Nederlander on Broadway. Additional Broadway credits include Rent, Grey Gardens, Next to Normal (Tony noms.); Never Gonna Dance; If/Then. Other recent work includes Man in the Ring (Huntington), The Low Road (Public) A Parallelogram (Second Stage); Our Lady of Kibeho and Angels in America (NY’s Signature Theatre); The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide… (Public); and The Tempest, A Winter’s Tale and Romeo and Juliet at The Public’s Delacorte Theater. Off-Broadway, he’s received Obie Awards for Machinal, Dogeaters (Public) and Rent (NYTW), and has directed new plays and musicals at Playwrights Horizons, Roundabout, MTC, MCC, New York Theatre Workshop and at Second Stage, where he directed Next to Normal and Dear Evan Hansen. Regional work includes premieres and revivals at Williamstown Theatre Festival (ten seasons), La Jolla Playhouse (AD, five seasons), The Goodman, Arena Stage, Center Stage, Mark Taper Forum, Dallas Theater Center, Trinity Repertory Company. Mr. Greif holds a BS from Northwestern University and an MFA from the University of California, San Diego.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy