Photos: The New Dramatists Honor Michael Greif At Annual Luncheon

Stars from The Notebook, Appropriate, Lempicka, Days of Wine and Roses and many more turn out to celebrate Michael Greif with the New Dramatists.

By: May. 15, 2024
The New Dramatists recently hosted its Annual Spring Luncheon Tribute on Tuesday, May 14 at the New York Marriott Marquis. See photos from inside the event. 

A beloved theater community tradition, this year’s luncheon honored Michael Greif, the acclaimed director of this season’s Days of Wine and Roses, The Notebook and Hell’s Kitchen. Tony Award-winning producers Kevin McCollum and Stacey Mindich served as honorary co-chairs for this year’s luncheon.

New Dramatists also presented the inagural Konecky Award, named for New Dramatists’ beloved Board President Isobel Konecky and her husband, renowned entertainment attorney Ron Konecky, recognizes those in the theatre and entertainment industry, who serve the field with passion, dedication, excellence, and leadership. The inaugural Konecky Award will be presented to Concord Theatricals.

About Michael Greif

Michael Greif most recently directed Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway and at the Atlantic Theater, Alicia Keys’ Hell's Kitchen at the Public Theater, The Notebook at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box and War Paint at the Nederlander on Broadway. Additional Broadway credits include Rent, Grey Gardens, Next to Normal (Tony noms.); Never Gonna Dance; If/Then. Other recent work includes Man in the Ring (Huntington), The Low Road (Public) A Parallelogram (Second Stage); Our Lady of Kibeho and Angels in America (NY’s Signature Theatre); The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide… (Public); and The Tempest, A Winter’s Tale and Romeo and Juliet at The Public’s Delacorte Theater. Off-Broadway, he’s received Obie Awards for Machinal, Dogeaters (Public) and Rent (NYTW), and has directed new plays and musicals at Playwrights Horizons, Roundabout, MTC, MCC, New York Theatre Workshop and at Second Stage, where he directed Next to Normal and Dear Evan Hansen. Regional work includes premieres and revivals at Williamstown Theatre Festival (ten seasons), La Jolla Playhouse (AD, five seasons), The Goodman, Arena Stage, Center Stage, Mark Taper Forum, Dallas Theater Center, Trinity Repertory Company. Mr. Greif holds a BS from Northwestern University and an MFA from the University of California, San Diego.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Joy Woods

Jordan Tyson

John Cardoza

Betsy Aidem

Will Brill

Rick Elice

Brian d'Arcy James

Michael Greif

Michael Greif and Brian d'Arcy James

Christie Brown, Michael Greif, Brian d'Arcy James and Emily Morse

Michael Greif, Hannah Greif and David Greif

Adam Pascal, Michael Greif and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Members and Creatives of Hell's Kitchen that includes-Susan Oliveras, Lily Ling, Tom Kitt, Camille A. Brown, Michael Greif, Kecia Lewis, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Kristoffer Diaz, Aaron Nicholas Patterson and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Ryan Vasquez

Kecia Lewis

Camille A. Brown

Kristoffer Diaz

Schele Williams, John Cardoza, Victoria Navarro, Geoffrey Ko, Dorian Harewood, Michael Greif, Maryann Plunkett, Jordan Tyson, Bekah Brunstetter, Katie Spelman and Kurt Deutsch

Schele Williams and Michael Greif

Priscilla Lopez

Jennifer Whyte, Steven Skybell, Tom Scutt, Rebecca Frecknall, Julia Cheng and Henry Gottfried

Priscilla Lopez and Michael Greif

Henry Gottfried

Tom Scuttt

Christine Ebersole and Michael Greif

Francis Benhamou

Steven Skybell

Jennifer Whyte

Julia Cheng

Michael Greif and Doug Wright

Michael Greif, Christine Ebersole, Priscilla Lopez and Doug Wright

Rebecca Frecknall

Eli Gelb

David Adjmi

Corey Stoll

Liana Hunt

Isabelle McCalla

Amy Ryan

Amanda Green

Eden Espinosa

Sarah Pidgeon

Shoshana Bean

Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Michael Greif and Shoshana Bean

Justin Peck

Paula Vogel and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Juliana Margulies

Daryl Roth and Juliana Margulies

Jim Dale and Daryl Roth

Tom Pecinka

Brody Grant

Lea Salonga

Sarah Paulson

Leslie Kritzer

Shaina Taub and Leigh Silverman

Amber Iman

Nikki M. James

John Weidner

Jessica Hecht

Ashley Butler

Casey Likes

Grant Gustin

Sean Patrick Flahaven

Doug Wright

Jamie deRoy

Bradley King

New Dramatists

Michael Greif

Michael Greif


