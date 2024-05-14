The First-Ever UK Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Comes To Milton Keynes Theatre This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winner of Best New Musical (What'sOnStage Awards 2023), Bonnie & Clyde comes to Milton Keynes from Tue 18 – Sat 22 Jun as part of its first-ever UK & Ireland Tour.

The cast of this fan-favourite show is led by Heathers and Newsies star, Alex James-Hatton who will play the role of Clyde Barrow, and Katie Tonkinson, who will play Bonnie Parker after wowing audiences in the West End and International Tour of Bat Out of Hell. They will be joined by Hollyoaks and Holby City's Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche Barrow.

Sam Ferriday, who has appeared in hit musicals such as Heathers, The Cher Show and Jersey Boys will play the role of Marvin “Buck” Barrow. R&B and Soul singer-songwriter Jaz Ellington, who has appeared on The Voice UK and Eurovision: You Decide, will play the role of The Preacher. Nate Landskroner of Waitress and Heathers will alternate the role of Clyde Barrow at midweek matinee performances, with casting for alternate Bonnie Parker to be announced soon.

The UK & Ireland tour follows hot on the heels of two hell-raising hit seasons in London's West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. The eagerly-awaited West End cast album was released last July and is available on all streaming platforms.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

The production features music by Tony nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernell), lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard, Aspects of Love), a book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical).

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, MAME), Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys), Associate Musical Supervision from Nick Barstow (Next to Normal, Bonnie & Clyde), Original Arrangements and Orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti LuPone: Live, Annie Get Your Gun), Additional Arrangements & Orchestrations by Jen Green (Fantastically Great Women, Vanara), Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women, Hamlet at Theatre Royal Windsor), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter's Girl, Nativity The Musical, Curtains), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken, Lazuli Sky), Wig Design by Darren Ware (Bonnie & Clyde) and Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt).

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is presented by Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Group, an Olivier Award-winning production company with West End and UK Touring credits including Bonnie and Clyde in Concert, Rock of Ages, Company, Fame, Curtains, The Wedding Singer, The Last Five Years and The Last King of Scotland.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

