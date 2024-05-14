Video: Kecia Lewis Is Fulfilling a Childhood Dream in HELL'S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Did you know that Kecia Lewis has starred in ten Broadway shows, including the original productions of Big River, Ain't Misbehavin', Once On This Island, The Drowsy Chaperone, and Dreamgirls? Now, four decades after her Broadway debut, she is a Tony nominee for her incredible work in Hell's Kitchen.

"I'm especially happy the [audiences] are so moved. I can hear it during my song in the quieter moments, and you can feel it," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It means the world to be able to move people like that- that's what I've wanted to do since I was a little girl."

Watch as Kecia chats more about stopping the show every night, why this piece means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.