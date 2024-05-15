Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 15, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Friday, May 17

2024 Drama League Awards

Sunday, May 19

Lempicka closes on Broadway

See the Poster and New Promo for WICKED Movie With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

by Josh Sharpe

A new poster and promo for part one of the Wicked movie has been released, ahead of the new trailer coming tomorrow. The poster features a new look at Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba reaching for one another, with Emerald City in the background. Look at the poster here!. (more...)

Video: Kecia Lewis Is Fulfilling a Childhood Dream in HELL'S KITCHEN

by Joey Mervis

Did you know that Kecia Lewis has starred in ten Broadway shows, including the original productions of Big River, Ain't Misbehavin', Once On This Island, The Drowsy Chaperone, and Dreamgirls? Now, four decades after her Broadway debut, she is a Tony nominee for her incredible work in Hell's Kitchen.

Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Will Lead MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Darren Criss will return to the stage alongside Helen J Shen in the Broadway premiere of the new romantic musical comedy Maybe Happy Ending with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. We have all of the details!. (more...)

RAGTIME, THE WILD PARTY, URINETOWN & More Set for NY City Center's 2024/25 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A new season is on the way at New York City Center! The line-up is set to include a star-studded gala performance of Ragtime, in addition to three new Encores! productions, which will include Urinetown, Love Life, and The Wild Party. Check out all of the details here!. (more...)

Judi Dench Criticizes Use of Trigger Warnings: 'If You're That Sensitive, Don't Go to the Theatre'

by Stephi Wild

Judi Dench is the latest performer to speak out on the topic of the usage of trigger warnings in the theater. Dench expressed her understanding for the reason why they are used, before going on to criticize people who need them.. (more...)

Listen: Sarah Paulson Calls Out Trish Hawkins For Criticizing Her Performance in TALLEY'S FOLLY

by Stephi Wild

Sarah Paulson hasn't forgotten the actress who criticized a performance she gave over 10 years ago, and she has spoken out about it on a recent episode of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett’s “Smartless” podcast.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/12/24 - THE LION KING, CABARET & More Top the List

Get the scoop on the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/12/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Maia Reficco to Make Broadway Debut as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Maia Reficco will make her Broadway debut as ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown on Broadway. Learn more about Reficco and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Review Roundup: LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES Opens At the Minetta Lane Theatre

by A.A. Cristi

Audible is presenting an encore engagement of Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Read reviews for the production below! . (more...)

Review Roundup: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Opens At New York Theatre Workshop

by A.A. Cristi

New York Theatre Workshop and Tectonic Theater Project present Here There Are Blueberries, co-written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony & Emmy award nominee Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project) & Emmy Award nominee Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project) and conceived & directed by Moisés Kaufman. Read reviews!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!