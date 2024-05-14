Video: Watch Season 4 Teaser of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The trio is going to Hollywood!

Hulu has just released the first trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the hit comedy Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

In the new season, the characters will spend some time in Los Angeles as an in-universe movie based on the podcast is being developed. At the same time, they attempt to uncover the murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season.

The trailer also gave us a first look at new cast members including Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and more.

Across its three seasons, other actors that have appeared in the show include Allison Guinn, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Shamos. In Season 3, Meryl Streep starred in the featured role of actress Loretta Durkin, who was also Oliver's love interest. She will be returning for Season 4.

Watch the teaser now!

Synopsis

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel suspect murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.