Video: Jackie Burns and the Cast of BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Show Off Their Best Burlesque!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Burlesque the Musical, the first ever stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s movie Burlesque, is headed for the stage! See the cast of the show below, featuring Broadway's Jackie Burns, as they show off their best burlesque moves ahead of their June opening!

Watch the video!

Burlesque the Musical previews at Manchester Opera House on Thursday 13 June with sold-out performances until Saturday 29 June 2024. It makes its Scottish premiere at Glasgow Theatre Royal where it will run from Wednesday 11 September to Saturday 28 September 2024 then returns to Manchester for a season from Thursday 3 October – Saturday 2 November 2024 prior to a West End run.

Welcome to Burlesque the Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie.

Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Among this unlikely family of misfits, dreamers and schemers, Ali will unwittingly find her real voice, discover her talent, and find where she really, truly belongs.

Written and produced by Steven Antin, directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead, BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, alongside additional songs by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley.

Burlesque is the big new musical that says life isn't fair...it's fabulous!

The full creative team for Burlesque the Musical is: Steven Antin (Book Writer/Producer), Music and Lyrics by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley, Nick Winston (Director and Choreographer), Soutra Gilmour (Set Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), Tom Curran(Musical Arrangements and Orchestrations), Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor), Nina Dunn (Video Designer), Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Carole Hancock (Hair & Wigs Designer), Dominic Skinner (Make-up Designer), Dean Rudd (Associate Make-up Designer), Ben Hart (Illusion Designer), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Caitlin Morgan (Assistant Musical Director), Robin Antin (Creative Co-Producer/Associate Choreographer), Ryan-Lee Seager (Associate Director/Choreographer), Libby Watts (Associate Choreographer), Sarah-Jane Price (Casting Associate), Tommy Franzen (Assistant Choreographer), Jennifer Gregory (Associate Costume Designer), Matthew Jackson (Associate Music Orchestrations & Arranger), Dale Driscoll (Associate Lighting Designer), Christopher Reid (Associate Sound Designer), Tyler Forward (Associate Video Designer), Sarah-Lou Packham (Associate Wigs Designer), Laura Rushton (Costume Supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor), Kate Wetherhead (additional material – Book), Monique Eleanor (Script Assistant), Anoushka Lucas (Script Assistant), Racky Plews (Creative Producer), David Gallagher (Orchestra Manager) and Lloyd Thomas (Production Manager).