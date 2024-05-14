Video: Jeff Calhoun Opens Up About His Most Personal Project- A COMPLICATED WOMAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Certainly this is the most personal project that I've had thus far in my career," Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun recently told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "My career started at 16 years old, tap dancing with Ann Miller at the Kenley Players- also where I met Tommy Tune! Mr. Kenley and Tommy obviously changed my career dramatically. At his 90th birthday party, we were together and I asked if all of the rumors were true... and he proceeded to tell me a lot about his life. And he asked me to tell his story. That was 28 years ago..."

Mr. Kenley and the rumors are indeed at the center of A Complicated Woman, a new musical currently in previews at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Calhoun, the show is set to officially open on May 29.

John Kenley was a theatre impresario who brought Hollywood stars like Gene Kelly and Ann Miller to Ohio’s summer stock stages. But when summer ended, he wintered in Florida where John disappeared… and Jean came to life. A Complicated Woman is a new musical that features a Golden Age score and a gender-diverse cast.

Check out photos of the cast in action here and watch as Calhoun chats more about the exciting new project in this video!