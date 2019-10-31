National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Announces New Inclusive Language For Gendered Acting Categories

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today announced the call for entries for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards. Interested entrants and judges should note the following deadlines: Early Entry - December 18, 2019 and Final Deadline - January 15, 2020.

Inclusive Language & Other Changes



Performers eligible in gendered acting categories are encouraged to enter THE ONE that best fits their gender identity. For the Primetime Emmys, administered by NATAS's sister Academy, non-binary performer Asia Kate Dillon entered Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in keeping with "actor" being a historically non-gendered word. The Daytime Emmys will honor the category all eligible performers select to best represent themselves.



Additionally, what were formerly separate Younger Actor and Younger Actress in a Drama Series categories, respectively, have been combined into a singular non-gendered Younger Performer in a Drama Series. This new category, along with the previously existing non-gendered children's and animation performer categories, gives Daytime the opportunity to assess over time the effects of both methodologies with regards to gender in the awards show space. NATAS is continuing to seek guidance from LGBTQ community leaders, including GLAAD, regarding the new policy and language.



"The changes we have instituted for this year's Daytime Emmy Awards reflect the increasing diversity of the programs and individuals honored, as well as that of daytime television's many fans," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. "Our Academy is determined to remain on the forefront of inclusiveness in our industry and we're grateful to GLAAD and other organizations and voices who give their time and wisdom to help shape our competitions."



"Transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people consistently find ourselves on the outside in Hollywood, in a variety of ways," said Scott Turner Schofield, the first openly transgender actor on a daytime drama (The Bold and the Beautiful). "This thoughtful inclusion shows NATAS paying attention, listening, and doing the work of increasing inclusion-which will increase acceptance in Hollywood and beyond. I know I am not the only one who feels more proud than ever to be a member of the daytime community because of this positive change."



To account for competition growth and emerging industry trends, the Daytime Emmys will be adding, breaking out, and/or changing eligibility in several different sectors. The newly formed Limited Performance in a Daytime Program welcomes performers from non-dramas who appear onscreen for 25% or less of a program or season and will allow leading performances to compete in the re-named Principal Performance in a Daytime Program category. Six craft categories formerly exclusive to broadcast dramas will now also accept entries from digital dramas.



The Daytime Emmys is introducing three brand new categories: Outstanding Young Adult Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for an Animated Program, and Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling.



A complete list of these and all changes in the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards is included in a separate PDF for convenience.



The 47th Daytime Emmy® Awards will take place at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, CA in three separate shows on Friday, June 12th, Saturday, June 13th and Sunday, June 14th.





