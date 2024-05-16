Shortlists for 2024 Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tortoise in a Nutshell receives highest number of nominations – seven across two productions

Royal Lyceum shortlisted for three different productions

Previous Best Performance winners Blythe Duff and Nicole Cooper make the shortlists again

139 eligible shows staged across Scotland between May 2023 and April 2024 including over 100 new plays.

Awards will be presented at The Theatre Royal, Glasgow on Sunday 16 June

Dear Billy, a National Theatre of Scotland (NTS) production written by and starring Gary McNair is among the most nominated productions in the prestigious CATS Awards, the shortlists for which have been released today. “A joyous piece of theatre celebrating the Big Yin and what he means to us,” the production is nominated in four categories: Best Performer (Gary McNair), Best New Play (Gary McNair), Best Director (Joe Douglas) and Best Production.

Tortoise in A Nutshell – which is celebrated for its blend of puppetry and performance – garnered the highest number of nominations. Ragnarok, which takes its title from the Nordic myth of the end-of-times, receives four nominations: Best Music and Sound, Best Technical Presentation, Best Design and Best Production; and Ginger receives three nominations: Best Technical Presentation, Best Design and Best Production for Children and Young People.

Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre has scooped six nominations across three productions: The Girls of Slender Means is shortlisted for Best Ensemble, Best New Play and Best Production; Anna Karenina receives a nomination for Best Design and its co-production with Dundee Rep, Sunset Song, is shortlisted for Best Ensemble and Best Music and Sound.

Also nominated in four categories is the Tron Theatre Company’s production of Caryl Churchill’s play Escaped Alone - for which acclaimed stage and screen actress Blythe Duff has been nominated for a Best Performance award, with the production also shortlisted for Best Director (Joanna Bowman), Best Ensemble and Best Production.

Shortlisted alongside Blythe Duff and Gary McNair in the Best Performance category this year are: Darren Brownlie (Meet Me at the Knob), Nicole Cooper (Lear’s Fool), Paul McCole (The Sheriff of Kalamaki), Gill Robertson (Lightning Ridge), Alan Steele (Henry IV parts I and II) and Kirsty Stuart (A Street Car named Desire).

Meanwhile, five productions have been shortlisted for the supreme award of Best Production: They are: Dear Billy (NTS), Escaped Alone (Tron Theatre Company), The Girls of Slender Means (Royal Lyceum), Lightning Ridge (Catherine Wheels) and Ragnarok (a Tortoise in a Nutshell co-production with Figurteatret i Nordland and in association with MacRobert Arts Centre).

“Like everyone else in Scottish theatre, the critics are intensely aware of the funding pressures Scotland’s theatre-makers are facing”, says CATS co-convenor Mark Brown. “We are, therefore, full of admiration for the quality and diversity of the work that is being produced.”

“It is a testament to the passion and determination of our theatre-makers that they continue to make work of such a high calibre when funding is so precarious. The former First Minister committed to doubling arts funding over the next five years. This support cannot come soon enough.”

“We’re delighted to announce a short list that celebrates such a wide range of Scottish theatre, from the smallest scale to the most epic and spectacular,” adds CATS co-convenor Joyce McMillan. “This year there were an astonishing 139 new pieces of theatre produced in Scotland ranging from works by long-established companies such as the Tron Theatre, Dundee Rep, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and the Royal Lyceum, to more recently established groups like Sleeping Warrior and Tortoise in a Nutshell, the latter of which picks up no fewer than seven nominations across two productions; and the judging panel would like to congratulate every professional theatre company in Scotland, on every scale, for the tremendous efforts they make to remain creative, productive and inventive, in what are exceptionally tough times.”

“We had 139 eligible productions this year—more than two-thirds of which was new work,” says CATS co-convenor, Michael Cox. “It’s always challenging selecting just four for our Best New Play category, especially when you consider how good much of the work was. But we have a great shortlist, and it is particularly exciting that two of those shortlisted are nominated for the first time.”

The 2024 Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland are generously supported by:

STV (Outstanding Performance awards), Equity (Best Ensemble), BECTU (Best Technical Presentation), Nick Hern Books (Best New Play), BB Hair Collective (Best Design) and also by BBC Scotland Radio Drama. With special thanks to the Ambassador Theatre Group for hosting the event at the Theatre Royal Glasgow. It will be held on the afternoon of Sunday 16 June.

“We are excited to be hosting this year’s Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland at Theatre Royal, Glasgow for the first time,” says Theatre Director, James Haworth, “As the city’s oldest theatre, the venue has played a leading role in Scotland’s cultural life, presenting homegrown talent as well as showcasing famed international productions. We look forward to welcoming Scotland’s theatre critics, bringing them together with nominees and guests to celebrate the Scottish theatre sector and the brilliant people behind the terrific work staged across the country this year.”

Follow CATS on: X @catsawards / Instagram @catsawards / Facebook www.facebook.com/CATSAwards

FULL SHORTLISTS FOR THE 2024 CRITICS AWARDS FOR THEATRE IN SCOTLAND

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE (sponsored by STV)

Darren Brownlie Meet Me At The Knob - A Play, A Pie and A Pint

Nicole Cooper Lear’s Fool - Bard in the Botanics

Blythe Duff (Mrs Jarrett) Escaped Alone - Tron Theatre Company

Paul McCole (Dion) The Sheriff of Kalamaki - A Play, A Pie and A Pint

Gary McNair (Various) Dear Billy - National Theatre of Scotland

Gill Robertson (Various) Lightning Ridge - Catherine Wheels

Alan Steele (Falstaff) Henry IV Parts I & II - Bard in the Botanics

Kirsty Stuart (Blanche) A Streetcar Named Desire - Pitlochry Festival Theatre

BEST ENSEMBLE (sponsored by Equity)

Escaped Alone - Tron Theatre Company

Same Team: A Street Soccer Story - Traverse Theatre

Sunset Song - Dundee Rep and Royal Lyceum

The Girls Of Slender Means - Royal Lyceum

BEST DIRECTOR

Joanna Bowman Escaped Alone - Tron Theatre Company

Joe Douglas Dear Billy - National Theatre of Scotland

Elizabeth Newman - A Streetcar Named Desire Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Bryony Shanahan - Same Team – A Street Soccer Story; Traverse Theatre

BEST DESIGN (sponsored by BB Hair Collective)Emma Bailey Anna Karenina - Royal Lyceum

Ginger - Tortoise In A Nutshell in association with Platform and Lyth Arts Centre. Katy Rae Wilson (Set Design) Michaella Fee (Lighting Design)

Love the Sinner Vanishing Point and Imogen Stirling - Alisa Kalyanova (Set and Costume); Simon Wilkinson (Lighting); Ellie Thompson Video & Projection Design; Mark Melville (Sound Design)

Ragnarok Tortoise in a Nutshell co-production with Figurteatret i Nordland and in association with MacRobert Arts Centre: Arran Howie (Designer), Simon Wilkinson (Lighting & Video Designer)

BEST MUSIC AND SOUND

Battery Park - Sleeping Warrior

Club Life - Fred Deakin and Davie Miller

Ragnarok - Tortoise in a Nutshell co-production with Figurteatret i Nordland and in association with MacRobert Arts Centre

Sunset Song - Dundee Rep/ Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh

BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION (sponsored by BECTU)

Ginger - Tortoise In A Nutshell in association with Platform and Lyth Arts Centre

Ghosthunter - Visible Fictions

Love the Sinner - Vanishing Point and Imogen Stirling

Ragnarok - Tortoise in a Nutshell co-production with Figurteatret i Nordland and in association with MacRobert Arts Centre

BEST NEW PLAY (sponsored by Nick Hern Books)

Douglas Maxwell - The Sheriff of Kalamaki

Gary McNair - Dear Billy

Gabriel Quigley - The Girls of Slender Means

Imogen Stirling - Love the Sinner

BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE

Ginger - Tortoise In A Nutshell in association with Platform and Lyth Arts Centre

Ghosthunter - Visible Fictions

Lightning Ridge - Catherine Wheels

Unicorn Christmas Party - Raw Material

BEST PRODUCTION

Dear Billy – National Theatre of Scotland

Escaped Alone - Tron Theatre Company

Lightning Ridge - Catherine Wheels

Ragnarok - Tortoise in a Nutshell co-production with Figurteatret i Nordland and in association with MacRobert Arts Centre

The Girls Of Slender Means - Royal Lyceum

