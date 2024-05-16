Photos: Producers Penn & Teller Visit STALKER at New World Stages

The show is now playing at New World Stages.
|
Producers Penn and Teller recently paid a visit to the off-Broadway show, Stalker, now playing at New World Stages. Check out photos below!
The production is directed by “Eurovision” mastermind Edward Af Sillén.
Read the reviews for Stalker here.
Swedish street magicians and illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung achieved the impossible by stumping the legendary Penn & Teller on the first season of their long-running television show, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” Now Penn & Teller return the favor by producing Brynolf & Ljung in their New York theatrical debut, Stalker, which combines street magic, stunning illusions and physical mentalism, leaving audiences both thrilled and mystified.
In today’s society, no one is hidden. Everyone is being stalked, and everyone has become a stalker. Stalker is an innovative 90-minute magic show by the Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung. Get ready for fast-paced entertainment combining street magic and physical mentalism – with a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Penn Jillette, Peter Brynolf, Jonas Ljung and Teller
Penn Jillette, Peter Brynolf, Jonas Ljung and Teller
Penn Jillette, Peter Brynolf, Jonas Ljung and Teller
Penn Jillette, Peter Brynolf, Creative Consultant Jack Serio, Jonas Ljung and Teller
Videos