Video: Inside Rehearsal For BEACHES the Musical at Theatre Calgary

An all new rehearsal video has been released from Theatre Calgary's International Premiere of Beaches the Musical. The production will begin previews on May 18th, 2024, celebrate opening night on May 24th, and will run through June 16th in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre in Calgary. Check out the video here!

The cast of Beaches the Musical includes previously-announced principals Kelli Barrett (Bertie) and Jessica Vosk (Cee Cee). Rounding out the cast are (in alphabetical order) Cecilia Currie (Little Bertie), Emily Dallas (Rose, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Jillian Hubler-McManus (Teen Cee Cee, Ensemble), Sierra Holder (Janice, Ensemble), Nathan Gibb Johnson (Michael Barron, Ensem- ble), Jamie Konchak (Leona, Ensemble), Hailey Loyns (Cover), Kayla MacKenzie (Cover), Katie McMillan (Teen Bertie, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Brent Thiessen (John Perry, Ensemble), Addison Wagman (Little Cee Cee), Alba Evora Weiler (Nina), and Eric Wigston (Cover).

The creative team for Beaches the Musical includes scenic design by James Noone (Theatre Calgary: The Louder We Get; Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, A Bronx Tale), costume design by Tracy Christensen (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Harold Prince: The Director’s Life), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway: New York, New York, Waitress, Chicago), sound design by Kai Harada (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Allegiance, Kimberly Akimbo), pro- jection design by David Bengali (Broadway: Water for Elephants, The Thanksgiving Play; UK: Bhangra Nation), and wig/make-up design by J. Jared Janas (Backstage Artistry).

Producer Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso shared “It is a great honor to have the International Premiere of Beaches the Musical at Theatre Calgary. Our entire team has the utmost respect and admiration for Stafford Arima and his extensive experience and knowledge of new musicals. The fact that Theatre Calgary has the infrastructure, onstage and off, and could accommodate the size, scale and scope of the vision for the show made bringing Beaches to Theatre Calgary the best possible decision. We can’t wait to share this love story about friendship with audiences in Calgary and around the world.”

Theatre Calgary Artistic Director Stafford Arima on the casting “I am absolutely overwhelmed by this truly spectacular cast of fifteen performers from Calgary, Toronto, and New York City, and the stellar team of designers, that will breathe life into this brand-new production of Beaches the Musical making its debut at Theatre Calgary. I can’t wait to see and hear the magic that these talented group of artists create on Theatre Calgary’s stage.”

Based on the NY Times best-seller by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches features music by Grammy Award- winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stoller, lyrics by Dart, book by Dart & Thom Thomas, developed in collaboration with David Austin. Joseph Thalken serves as music supervisor with Katie Coleman as music director, Mark Limacher as associate music director, and Charlie Rosen as Orchestrator. The show is directed by Emmy-winning and Tony Award Nominee Lonny Price (Broadway’s Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, Theatre Calgary’s The Louder We Get) and co-directed by Matt Cowart (Theatre Calgary’s The Louder We Get) with choreography by Jennifer Rias, and associate choreography by Travis Waldschmidt. Casting is by Dayton/Walters Casting, CDC, CSA, and Tara Rubin Casting, Peter Van Dam, CSA. The stage management team includes Angela Beaulieu (SM), Liz King (ASM), Carissa Sams (ASM), and Raynah Bourne (AppSM).

A new musical based on the best-selling novel, which was made into the blockbuster film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camara- derie, laughter, sorrow, and love. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulner- ability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

Produced by Theatre Calgary, with Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso, Douglas McJannet for Arden Entertainment, Alison Spiriti for Right Angle Entertainment and Broadway & Beyond (Tracey McFarland, Ryan Bogner, Victoria Lang).