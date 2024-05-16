Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 16, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
First Standings Announced For the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards; THE GREATS GATSBY Leads Best Musical
by BWW Awards
The first standings have been announced for the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards, honoring and celebrating the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.. (more...)
Words From the Wings: Matthew August Jeffers of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
by Stephi Wild
Today we're chatting with Matthew August Jeffers, who is currently appearing in An Enemy of the People. Matthew told us all about his pre-show rituals, favorite moments, and more!
Original Broadway Cast Member Rachel Webb Will Lead & JULIET North American Tour; Full Dates!
by Stephi Wild
Original Broadway cast member Rachel Webb will lead the North American Tour company of & Juliet, taking on the role of ‘Juliet’.. (more...)
Photos: The New Dramatists Honor Michael Greif at Annual Luncheon
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The New Dramatists recently hosted its Annual Spring Luncheon Tribute on Tuesday, May 14 at the New York Marriott Marquis. See photos from inside the event. . (more...)
An American Play Will Make History at The 2024 Tony Awards
by Nicole Rosky
The 77th Annual Tony Awards are a still a month away, and despite the results in the category of Best Play, history will be made. This year's winner will be the first American play to win the award since 2017 (Oslo).. (more...)
Premieres From Ryan J. Haddad, Sarah Mantell & More Set for Playwrights Horizons 2024-25 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Playwrights Horizons has revealed its 2024-25 season. See the full lineup and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Madame Morrible Invites You to Apply to Shiz University
by Josh Sharpe
In a new promo video for the Wicked movie, Madame Morrible, played by Michelle Yeoh, invites prospective students to apply for enrollment at Shiz University. Shiz is the school attended by Galinda and Elphaba in the musical and film of Wicked, which just dropped a new trailer. In the video, Morrible details the subjects offered at Shiz including Logic, Literature, Linguification, and Sorcery, which she teaches. Watch the video and apply now!. (more...)
Video: Watch the Cast of SUFFS Perform 'The March' on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
As part of TODAY's 'Best of Broadway Week,' Shaina Taub and the cast of Suffs stopped by the show on Wednesday to perform from the newly Tony-nominated musical. Ahead of their performance of The March, Tubb discussed the show with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Watch the interview and performance now!. (more...)
