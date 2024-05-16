Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 16, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Friday, May 17

2024 Drama League Awards

Sunday, May 19

Lempicka closes on Broadway

Video: Watch the New WICKED Movie Musical Trailer With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More

by Josh Sharpe

The first full trailer for part one of the Wicked movie has been released. Watch the video featuring new looks at Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and more! Plus, check out the new theatrical poster photo. Wicked: Part One will be released on November 27, 2024.. (more...)

DEATH BECOMES HER Will Open at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre This Fall

by Nicole Rosky

The new musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER is set to begin Broadway preview performances Wednesday, October 23, 2024, and officially opening on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. We have all of the detals!. (more...)

Video: Jessica Lange Opens Up About Her Mother of a Role

by Joey Mervis

Watch as the legendary Jessica Lande chats more about her beloved co-stars, why Mother Play means so much to her, and so much more.

First Standings Announced For the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards; THE GREATS GATSBY Leads Best Musical

by BWW Awards

The first standings have been announced for the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards, honoring and celebrating the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.. (more...)

Words From the Wings: Matthew August Jeffers of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

by Stephi Wild

Today we're chatting with Matthew August Jeffers, who is currently appearing in An Enemy of the People. Matthew told us all about his pre-show rituals, favorite moments, and more!

Original Broadway Cast Member Rachel Webb Will Lead & JULIET North American Tour; Full Dates!

by Stephi Wild

Original Broadway cast member Rachel Webb will lead the North American Tour company of & Juliet, taking on the role of ‘Juliet’.. (more...)

Photos: The New Dramatists Honor Michael Greif at Annual Luncheon

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The New Dramatists recently hosted its Annual Spring Luncheon Tribute on Tuesday, May 14 at the New York Marriott Marquis. See photos from inside the event. . (more...)

An American Play Will Make History at The 2024 Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The 77th Annual Tony Awards are a still a month away, and despite the results in the category of Best Play, history will be made. This year's winner will be the first American play to win the award since 2017 (Oslo).. (more...)

Premieres From Ryan J. Haddad, Sarah Mantell & More Set for Playwrights Horizons 2024-25 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Playwrights Horizons has revealed its 2024-25 season. See the full lineup and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Madame Morrible Invites You to Apply to Shiz University

by Josh Sharpe

In a new promo video for the Wicked movie, Madame Morrible, played by Michelle Yeoh, invites prospective students to apply for enrollment at Shiz University. Shiz is the school attended by Galinda and Elphaba in the musical and film of Wicked, which just dropped a new trailer. In the video, Morrible details the subjects offered at Shiz including Logic, Literature, Linguification, and Sorcery, which she teaches. Watch the video and apply now!. (more...)

Video: Watch the Cast of SUFFS Perform 'The March' on TODAY

by Josh Sharpe

As part of TODAY's 'Best of Broadway Week,' Shaina Taub and the cast of Suffs stopped by the show on Wednesday to perform from the newly Tony-nominated musical. Ahead of their performance of The March, Tubb discussed the show with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Watch the interview and performance now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!