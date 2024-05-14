Photos: LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES Opens At the Minetta Lane Theatre

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares will run for 18 performances only at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre.

By: May. 14, 2024
Audible is presenting an encore engagement of Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

Check out photos from opening night below! 

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares premiered in February with three sold-out shows at the Minetta Lane Theater and returns this spring for 18 performances only.

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, which was recorded live at the Minetta during the February performances, will also be released globally on Audible on Thursday, May 9 as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

Tony Award-winning performer Laura Benanti is bringing her new comedy show back to the Minetta Lane Theatre. Be part of the live audience as the Broadway legend debuts all-new music, created with music director Todd Almond, and shares her hilariously bumpy journey from ingenue to recovering ingenue. Annie Tippe directs.

Joining Laura onstage as her “Inner Demons” are Barrie Mclain and Chelsea Lee Williams (vocalists), with Todd Almond (music director) and band members Carl Carter (bass), Clayton Craddock (drums), Edward W. Hardy (violin), Ann Klein (guitar), and Daniel A. Weiss (keyboards/guitar). The creative team includes Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Connor Wang (sound design), dots (Scenic Consultant) and Garrett Kerr (production stage manager). Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical AssociatesSean Gorski with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Amy Schumer and Laura Benanti

Amy Schumer and Laura Benanti

Amy Schumer and Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti and Director Annie Tippe

Todd Almond and Laura Benanti

Todd Almond and Laura Benanti

Todd Almond, Laura Benanti and Director Annie Tippe

Laura Benanti, Director Laura Benanti, Director Annie Tippe and Musical Director/Co-Composer Todd Almond pose with the "Inner Demons" band

Laura Benanti, Director Annie Tippe and Musical Director/Co-Composer Todd Almond pose with the "Inner Demons" band

Musical Director/Co-Composer Todd Almond, Laura Benanti, Audible Producer Kailee Ayyar and Director Annie Tippe

Laura Benanti and Edward W. Hardy

Patrick Brown and Laura Benanti

Edward W. Hardy, Todd Almond and Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti and Sarah Saltzberg

Linda Benanti, Laura Benanti and Sal Benanti

Nick Brown, Laura Benanti and Chloe O'Haire

David Cromer and Doug Middlebrook

Sam Leicht, Jared Reinfeldt and Todd Almond

Margo Seibert and Director Annie Tippe

Laura Benanti and Composer Miranda Ferriss Jones

Dashiell Eaves, Kimmarie Lynch and Laura Benanti

Dashiell Eaves and Laura Benanti

Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti and Sas Goldberg

Artistic Director of Audible Theater/Producer Kate Navin, Rachel Sussman, Laura Benanti, Jenny Gersten and Todd Almond

Jamie Kaye-Phillips and Todd Almond

Sarah Saltzberg, Chelsea Nachman and Laura Benanti

Charlotte Maltby, Michael Hartung and Jason Gotay

Laura Benanti and Jeb Brown

Chelsea Lee Williams, Laura Benanti and Barrie Lobo McLain

Sara Gettelfinger

Todd Almond

Dashiell Eaves

David Cromer

Sas Goldberg and Rebecca Henderson

Domenica Feraud

Jason Gotay

Michael Hartung and Jason Gotay

Michael Cruz Kayne

Mary Page Nance and Colin Cunliffe

Jeb Brown

Jeanna de Waal

Signage for Audible presents Laura Benanti Nobody Cares" at The Minetta Lane Theatre


