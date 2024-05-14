Photos: LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES Opens At the Minetta Lane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audible is presenting an encore engagement of Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares premiered in February with three sold-out shows at the Minetta Lane Theater and returns this spring for 18 performances only.

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, which was recorded live at the Minetta during the February performances, will also be released globally on Audible on Thursday, May 9 as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

Tony Award-winning performer Laura Benanti is bringing her new comedy show back to the Minetta Lane Theatre. Be part of the live audience as the Broadway legend debuts all-new music, created with music director Todd Almond, and shares her hilariously bumpy journey from ingenue to recovering ingenue. Annie Tippe directs.

Joining Laura onstage as her “Inner Demons” are Barrie Mclain and Chelsea Lee Williams (vocalists), with Todd Almond (music director) and band members Carl Carter (bass), Clayton Craddock (drums), Edward W. Hardy (violin), Ann Klein (guitar), and Daniel A. Weiss (keyboards/guitar). The creative team includes Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Connor Wang (sound design), dots (Scenic Consultant) and Garrett Kerr (production stage manager). Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates’ Sean Gorski with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas