STEREOPHONIC, SUFFS & More Win Outer Critics Circle Awards

The awards ceremony for the winners will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

By: May. 13, 2024
The Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, today announced the winners of the 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2023-2024 Broadway and Off-Broadway season.

The awards ceremony for the winners will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for The Performing Arts (111 Amsterdam Avenue, NYC).

Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad.

2024 OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARD WINNERS

Outstanding New Broadway Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions
Patriots
**Stereophonic**
The Shark Is Broken

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Days of Wine and Roses
**Suffs**
The Great Gatsby
The Outsiders
Water for Elephants

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

Buena Vista Social Club
**Dead Outlaw**
Illinoise
Teeth
The Connector

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Dig
King of the Jews
King James
**Primary Trust**
Swing State

John Gassner Award for New American Play (preferably by a new playwright)

Job
Manahatta
**Oh, Mary! **
The Apiary
Wet Brain

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Cabaret
Here Lies Love
**I Can Get It for You Wholesale**
Monty Python's Spamalot
The Who's Tommy

Outstanding Revival of a Play

An Enemy of the People
**Appropriate**
Doubt: A Parable
Mary Jane
Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

**Jessica LangeMother Play**
Rachel McAdamsMary Jane
Sarah PaulsonAppropriate
Jeremy StrongAn Enemy of the People
Michael StuhlbargPatriots

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Billy Eugene JonesPurlie Victorious
Celia Keenan-BolgerMother Play
Alex MoffatThe Cottage
Jim ParsonsMother Play
Sarah Pidgeon - Stereophonic
**Kara YoungPurlie Victorious**

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

Ali Louis BourzguiThe Who's Tommy
Brian d'Arcy James – Days of Wine and Roses
Casey LikesBack to the Future
**Kelli O'Hara – Days of Wine and Roses**
Maryann PlunkettThe Notebook

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Roger BartBack to the Future
Justin GuariniOnce Upon a One More Time
Leslie Rodriguez KritzerSpamalot
**Kecia LewisHell's Kitchen**
Bebe NeuwirthCabaret

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Jeb BrownDead Outlaw
**Andrew DurandDead Outlaw**
Alyse Alan Louis - Teeth
Ben Levi RossThe Connector
Ricky Ubeda - Illinoise

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical (tie)

Ben CookIllinoise
Hannah CruzThe Connector
Julia KnitelDead Outlaw
**Judy KuhnI Can Get It For You Wholesale**
Jessica MolaskeyThe Connector
**Thom SesmaDead Outlaw**

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play (tie)

**Cole EscolaOh, Mary! **
Mary Beth FisherSwing State
**William Jackson Harper – Primary Trust**
Marie MullenThe Saviour
Paul SparksWaiting for Godot

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Gus BirneyOur Class
April MatthisPrimary Trust
Conrad RicamoraOh, Mary!
**Jay O. SandersPrimary Trust**
Bubba WeilerSwing State

Outstanding Solo Performance

Eddie IzzardHamlet
**Patrick PageAll the Devils are Here**
Mona PirnotI Love You So Much I Could Die
Robert MontanoSmall
John RubensteinEisenhower: This Piece of Ground

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury - Illinoise
Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. JacksonTeeth
Itamar MosesDead Outlaw
Jonathan Marc Sherman – The Connector
**Shaina Taub - Suffs**

Outstanding Score

Jason Robert BrownThe Connector
Will ButlerStereophonic
Adam GuettelDays of Wine and Roses
David Yazbek and Erik Della PennaDead Outlaw
**Shaina Taub - Suffs**

Outstanding Orchestrations

Timo Andres - Illinoise
Adam Guettel and Jamie LawrenceDays of Wine and Roses
**Marco PaguiaBuena Vista Social Club**
Michael StarobinSuffs
Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow, and David YazbekDead Outlaw

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

David CromerDead Outlaw
Michael GreifDays of Wine and Roses
Daisy PrinceThe Connector
Leigh Silverman - Suffs
**Jessica StoneWater for Elephants**

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Knud AdamsPrimary Trust
**Daniel AukinStereophonic**
Robert FallsSwing State
Kenny LeonPurlie Victorious
Lila NeugebauerAppropriate

Outstanding Choreography (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jesse Robb and Shana CarrollWater for Elephants
Rick Kuperman and Jeff KupermanThe Outsiders
Lorin LatarroThe Who's Tommy
Patricia Delgado and Justin PeckBuena Vista Social Club
**Justin Peck Illinoise**

Outstanding Scenic Design (tie)

David KorinsHere Lies Love
**David ZinnStereophonic**
Dots – Appropriate
Paul Tate DePoo III – The Cottage
**Paul Tate DePoo III – The Great Gatsby**

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede AyiteJaja's African Hair Braiding
Enver ChakartashStereophonic
Enver ChakartashTeeth
**Linda ChoThe Great Gatsby**
Sydney Maresca – The Cottage

Outstanding Lighting Design

Bradley KingWater for Elephants
**Brian MacDevittThe Outsiders**
Justin TownsendHere Lies Love
Tim Lutkin and Hugh VanstoneBack to the Future
Amanda ZieveThe Who's Tommy

Outstanding Sound Design

Tom GibbonsGrey House
Gareth OwenBack to the Future
Gareth OwenThe Who's Tommy
**Ryan RumeryStereophonic**
M.L. Dogg and Cody SpencerHere Lies Love

Outstanding Video/Projections

David BengaliWater for Elephants
Paul Tate DePoo III — The Great Gatsby
**Peter NigriniThe Who's Tommy**
Finn RossBack to the Future
Ash J. Woodward - Patriots

Shows with Multiple Award Wins

4: Stereophonic
3: Dead Outlaw, Primary Trust, Suffs
2: The Great Gatsby, I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Oh, Mary!

Broadway Productions Considered in Full:  Grey House, Once Upon a One More Time, The Cottage, Back to the Future, The Shark Is Broken, Purlie Victorious, Melissa Etheridge: My Window, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Gutenberg! The Musical!, I Need That, Monty Python's Spamalot, How to Dance in Ohio, Appropriate, Days of Wine and Roses, Doubt, The Notebook, An Enemy of the People, Water for Elephants, The Who's Tommy, The Outsiders, Lempicka, The Wiz, Suffs, Stereophonic, Hell's Kitchen, Cabaret, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Patriots, Uncle Vanya, The Great Gatsby, Mother Play

Only New Elements of the Following Productions Were Considered: Just for Us, Here Lies Love, Merrily We Roll Along, Harmony, Prayer for the French Republic, Mary Jane

Led by its current President David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David RobertsCynthia Allen, Harry Haun, Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is President Emeritus & Board Member (Non-nominating) and Stanley L. Cohen serves as Financial Consultant & Board Member (Non-nominating). Lauren Yarger serves as the Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony executive producer.


