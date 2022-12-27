Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; Painted Fern Productions Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Tomaino - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 52%

Ray Hogg - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 15%

Christine Bandelow - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre) 13%

Okesia shewchuk - ONCE - The Shop 13%

Laura Krewski - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Barbara Clayden - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 29%

Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 22%

Jessica Oostergo - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 17%

Nalo Soyini - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 16%

Cindy Wiebe - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

Julia White - ONCE - The Shop 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sara Mayfield - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 73%

Barbara Tomasic - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 18%

Ian Farthing - ONCE - Renegade Productions 8%

Ian Farthing - ONCE - The Shop 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kaitlin Williams - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 28%

Isa Sanchez - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 20%

Adam Meggido - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 13%

Daryl Cloran - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Ray Hogg - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Linda McRae - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 9%

Fred Gray - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 7%



Best Ensemble Performance

KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 21%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre) 20%

KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 17%

VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 15%

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 9%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 5%

ONCE - Renegade 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adrien Hodgson - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 70%

John Webber - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Itai Erdal - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%

Jonathan Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

Matt Haskins - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 5%

Conor Moore - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sean Bayntun - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 77%

Steven Greenfield - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 9%

Edette Gagne - ONCE - The Shop 8%

Ken Cormier - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Mary Ancheta - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 2%



Best Musical

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 73%

KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Canadian College of Performing Arts 10%

ONCE - Renegade 4%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, A NEW QUEER CANADIAN POP/ROCK MUSICAL! - Painted Fern Productions 77%

VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 12%

THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 11%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jenaya Barker - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 44%

Katrina Teitz - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 43%

Sayer Roberts - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

Olesia Shewchuk - ONCE - Renegade Productions 3%

Stewart Adam McKensy - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

Michael Bernard - ONCE - The Shop 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Brianna Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 28%

Jill Raymond - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 18%

Chris Cochrane - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 10%

James Yi - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

Alana Bridgewater - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Farren Timoteo - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Maurice Kimball IV - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players'' Club 6%

Andrew MacDonald-Smith - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 5%

Charlie Gallant - BENEVOLENCE - Pacific Theatre 2%

Sebastian Kroon - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 2%

Jamie Cavanagh - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 1%



Best Play

KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 33%

VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 17%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 13%

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

BENEVOLENCE - Pacific Theatre 7%

THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 5%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 3%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Canadian College of Performing Arts 2%

LOVE & INFORMATION - Canadian College of Performing Arts 0

SECRET LOVE IN PEACH BLOSSOM LAND - Canadian College of Performing Arts 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carolyn Rapanos - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 30%

Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 22%

Pam Johnston - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 19%

Kevin McAllister - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 16%

Cory Sincennes - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 8%

Amy Ferguson - ONCE - The Shop 6%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ava Maria Safai - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 73%

Mishelle Cuttler - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

Rick Colhoun - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

Karin Atkinson - ONCE - The shop 5%

Chris Daniels - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Ella Wahlström - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 3%

Chengyan Boon - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cole Smuland - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 46%

Meesh QX - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 35%

Kelli Ogmundson - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 14%

Duke Nolan - ONCE - The Shop 6%

