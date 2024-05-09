Avignon Festival 2024 To Feature Three Plays By Jeff Baron

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The annual Festival D'Avignon in the South of France will showcase three plays by American author Jeff Baron. From June 29 - July 21, 2024, Festival-goers can see Visites à Mister Green, Retour Chez Mister Green and the world premiere of Mr & Mme Dieu (Mr. & Mrs. God).

In Mr & Mme Dieu, we meet the co-creators of the Universe, long-retired after deciding to give us free will. Mrs. God thinks the world right now is in its worst shape ever, and it's time for them to step in to fix it. Mr. God thinks she's over-reacting. As they look in on two human couples having relationship issues, things get more and more complicated for Mr. & Mrs. God.

The French versions and direction of the three plays are by Thomas Joussier, Baron's collaborator in France since they were nominated for four 2002 Moliere Awards (the French Tony) for the Paris premiere of Visites à Mister Green. The three plays in Avignon feature stellar casts, including Patrick Préjean, Jean-Pierre Bouvier, Marie-Christine Adam, Sébastien Chartier, Pauline Brand, Oscar Voisin, Simon Dartois and Thomas Joussier.

Jeff Baron's plays have been seen on six continents, in over 600 productions, always in the local language. After the year-long NYC run of his first play, Visiting Mr. Green starring Eli Wallach, his more recent plays have had world premieres in France, Germany, Australia, Peru and India. The only playwright to win the prestigious Kulturpreis Europa, Jeff Baron has been a nominee or the winner of the Best Play award in France, Germany, The Czech Republic, Israel, Argentina, Turkey, Uruguay, Greece and Mexico. Details at www.visitingmrgreen.com

In Avignon, Patrick Préjean is making his debut as Mr. Green opposite Thomas Joussier. They both also star in Retour Chez Mister Green, set three years after the original play, with two additional characters. The Mr. Green plays will open in Paris at Théâtre du Passy this September.

There are daily performances of Jeff Baron's plays in Avignon from 29 June - 22 July as follows:

- Mr & Mme Dieu - Théâtre Le Chien Qui Fume - 12:35 pm (except Wednesdays)

- Visites à Mister Green - Théâtre Gemeaux - 8 pm

- Retour Chez Mister Green - Théâtre Gemeaux - 9:35 pm

