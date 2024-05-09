Al Hirschfeld Prints Signed By Cher, Chita Rivera & More to be Auctioned Off

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Twenty limited-edition prints from Al Hirschfeld, one of the world's preeminent caricaturists, are now open for bidding to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Al Hirschfeld Foundation. The coveted pieces, published in extremely small editions, are signed by the Broadway and Hollywood luminaries featured in the classic works.

The sensational stars who hand-signed these collectible prints are Alan Alda, Julie Andrews, Kevin Bacon, Cher, Michael Crawford, Ellen Greene, Joel Grey, Mark Hamill, Jessica Lange, Jose Llana, Donna McKechnie, Ian McKellen, Liza Minnelli, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Linda Ronstadt, Lea Salonga, Patrick Stewart, Christopher Walken and John Williams.

The auction launches today, May 9, 2024, at broadwaycares,org/hirschfeld and runs through Wednesday, May 22.

Among the signed and numbered lots featured in the Hirschfeld auction are:

● The legendary Chita Rivera, who passed away in January, appearing alongside Dick Van Dyke in the leading roles of Rosie Alvarez and Albert Peterson in Bye Bye Birdie. The exclusive giclée is signed by Rivera.

● Academy, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Julie Andrews, forever memorialized by Hirschfeld in her iconic star turn as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, opposite Rex Harrison. Andrews signed this precious memento.

● Tony, Oscar and Emmy winner Ian McKellen, featured from his run as Edgar in the celebrated 2001 Broadway production of Dance of the Death. McKellen generously signed this piece of Broadway history.

● Tony and Oscar winner Jessica Lange, currently a 2024 Tony nominee for Mother Play, illustrated in Tennesse Williams' classic A Streetcar Named Desire. This special work is signed by Lange.

Hirschfeld's drawings stand as one of the most innovative efforts in establishing the visual language of modern art through caricature in the 20th century. A self described “characterist,” Hirschfeld's signature work, defined by a linear calligraphic style, appeared in virtually every major publication over nine decades (including a 75-year relationship with The New York Times), as well as numerous book and record covers and 15 postage stamps. Hirschfeld, a two-time Tony Award recipient, died in 2003 at the age of 99. Later that year, Broadway's Martin Beck Theatre was renamed the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, currently home to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

“No artist or artistic style more singularly signifies the Broadway community more than Al Hirschfeld,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. “Our ongoing collaboration with the Al Hirschfeld Foundation and the generosity of Hirschfeld collectors and Broadway enthusiasts old and new will provide people across the country facing critical illness and crisis with meals and medication, health care and hope for months and years to come.”

“For years, Hirschfeld admirers have asked for these images be published as prints. Having the performers, who felt honored to be drawn by The Line King, return the favor by signing these very limited editions is a tribute to how much Hirschfeld and Broadway Cares means to this community.” said David Leopold, the Creative Director of the Al Hirschfeld Foundation. “This year we have ten Tony winners in the group. Some like Donna McKechnie in A Chorus Line, Michael Crawford in Phantom of the Opera, and Joel Grey in Cabaret are drawn in the roles they won their Tonys for. This is an incredible award-winning collection.”