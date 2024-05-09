Casts of CABARET, THE GREAT GATSBY & More to Join MTC Spring Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manhattan Theatre Club will present its annual Spring Gala on Monday, May 20 at Cipriani 42nd Street. The evening will include performances by the casts of many of this Broadway season's most acclaimed musicals, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Days of Wine and Roses, The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, The Outsiders, The Who's Tommy, and Water For Elephants, with special guest appearances by Tony Award nominees Betsy Aidem, Jocelyn Bioh, Rachel McAdams, Whitney White and more.

The MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Marie T. Gallagher and Thomas F. Secunda.

The Spring Gala begins with cocktails at 7:00pm, followed by dinner and the gala performance. The funds raised by this spectacular event will help Manhattan Theatre Club, one of America's preeminent not-for-profit theatres, continue to develop and produce the highest quality of new work for the stage like this season's Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Prayer for the French Republic, Mary Jane – each honored with a 2024 Tony Award Nomination for Best Play – Poor Yella Rednecks, and Brooklyn Laundry, and help fund its robust Artistic Development program and MTC Education, which brings the power of live theatre into the lives of learners of all ages.

Individual tickets for MTC's Spring Gala, including cocktails, dinner, and the show, are available for $6,000, $4,000, and $3,000. Tables of 10 are available for $60,000, $40,000, and $30,000. Tickets can be purchased online at manhattantheatreclub.com/events/spring-gala-2024 or by calling (212)-399-3000 ext. 4147.

The Spring Gala creative team includes Jason Michael Webb (music director), Joel Shier (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design); and James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis (stage managers).