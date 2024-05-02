Pittsburgh Premiere Of SECRET HOUR Comes to Ensemble Actors Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Actors Theater will debut with Jenny Stafford's play SECRET HOUR, winner of the 2021 Next Act! New Play Summit.

Thirty-five-year-old Kate is a professor of Ethics, with only one rule for her students ⁠-⁠ do not lie to her. She asks her students to answer the question, "Is your highest ethical responsibility to yourself, or to other people?" However, as Kate and her husband struggle to have a baby, she finds herself unable to answer it as she faces an ethical dilemma of her own. What happens when an unexpected event reveals Kate's deepest, darkest secret?

The Pittsburgh cast includes: Ensemble Actors Studio Artistic Director, Jaime Slavinsky (AEA | SAG-AFTRA) as Kate, Ensemble teaching artist, Joseph Martinez as Ben, and Ensemble students Christian Seekings as Leaf, and Ovis Mangum as The Doctor. Ensemble Actors Studio students Brandi Welle, Eugene Banks, Jordan Moore, and Jacorey Guidry will understudy the main roles.

Pittsburgh native and Barrymore Award winner, Chris Clavelli directs. His direction of House of Blue Leaves at The Florida Repertory Theater was honored with "The Best of 2017" by chief critic, Terry Teachout in The Wall Street Journal.

Ensemble Actors Studio is Pittsburgh's artistic home for professional actor training. Founded in 2023, Ensemble has since welcomed over 150 adult acting students through it's studio doors. Ensemble Actors Theater is a professional resident theater company that serves as an incubator for student actors to develop their craft while working alongside Actors' Equity Association (AEA) members and seasoned professionals.

