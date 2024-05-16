Video: Michael James Scott Visits Global Disney on Broadway Productions on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a segment on this morning's show, Good Morning America celebrated 30 years of Disney on Broadway.

Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie in "Aladdin", visited some of the 20 Disney musicals currently playing around the globe to meet their international stars.

Check out the video!

About Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott originated Genie in Aladdin Australia (Helpmann Award). Best known for originating “The Maggots Guy” in The Book of Mormon and The Minstrel in Something Rotten! on Broadway.

Other Broadway credits include Aladdin (original co.), Hair (original revival co.), All Shook Up (original co.), The Pirate Queen (original co.), Elf (original co.), Mamma Mia! and Tarzan. West End: Aladdin (Genie), Hair.

Other: Fosse (international tour), Jerry Springer: The Opera (Carnegie Hall), Jersey Boys (Las Vegas).

TV: “Black Monday,” “The Carrie Diaries,” “Independent Woman.” Holiday Album A Fierce Christmas on Spotify, iTunes.