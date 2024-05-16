Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Star James Monroe Iglehart Shares His Top 3 Louis Armstrong Songs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Spamalot) will return to Broadway as jazz icon Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

See the star reveal his top 3 Louis Armstrong songs below!

Last fall, Iglehart starred in the pre-Broadway production of A Wonderful World in New Orleans and Chicago.

“I am so excited to bring this wonderful brand-new musical to Broadway,” Iglehart commented. “American music wouldn’t be what it is today without Louis Armstrong and what is Broadway if not American music? ‘Pops’ doesn’t get enough credit for his contribution to our entertainment industry or our country. I know I have never studied, researched, or prepared for anything as much in my career as I have for this role. I feel such a strong connection and an obligation to bring his voice, his music, and his story to the one place where it can be presented in all its glory – Broadway! I can’t wait for you all to become a part of A Wonderful World.”



Produced by Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Rodgers, Martian Entertainment(Carl D. White and Gregory Rae) and Vanessa Williams and Elizabeth Curtis, A Wonderful World will begin previews on October 16, 2024 and open on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Studio 54.



With a book by Aurin Squire (“This Is Us,” “The Good Fight”) and featuring songs made famous by Louis Armstrong, A Wonderful World is co-conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee Christopher Renshaw (The King and I, Taboo) and Andrew Delaplaine, and directed by Renshaw.