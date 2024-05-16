Michael R. Jackson's TEETH Will Transfer to New World Stages This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TEETH will receive an open-ended, Off-Broadway transfer following its sold-out, extended world premiere at Playwrights Horizons.

Featuring book and music by Anna K. Jacobs (POP!) and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) - based on the screenplay by Mitchell Lichtenstein – the multi-award-nominated musicalis directed by Obie Award winner Sarah Benson (Fairview) with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly (Lempicka).

This October, TEETH will open at New World Stages (340 W 50th St). Tickets will go on sale in the end of June.

To keep audiences satiated in the meantime, the 2024 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Lortel Award Nominee for Best New Musical will release an original cast recording this June on The Yellow Sound Label. The album is produced and mixed by Michael Croiter, co-produced by Julie McBride and Anna K. Jacobs, executive-produced by Mark Gordon and Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, and music-supervised by McBride, with music direction by Patrick Sulken and orchestrations by Kris Kukul.

Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad - alienated by his repressive upbringing in the community led by his fanatical Pastor father and intrigued by the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.

In addition to critical acclaim, the musical has already received multiple honors including four Outer Critics Circle Award nominations (Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, Outstanding Book of a Musical: Anna K. Jacobs & Michael R. Jacobs, Outstanding Lead Performer: Alyse Alan Louis, Outstanding Costume Design: Enver Chakartash), two Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical: Sarah Benson), four Drama Desk Award nominations (Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical: Steven Pasquale, Outstanding Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson, Outstanding Book of a Musical) and four Lucille Lortel Awards (Outstanding Musical,Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical: Steven Pasquale, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical: Alyse Alan Louis, Outstanding Choreography: Raja Feather Kelly).

Tickets will go on-sale at the end of June, timed with the release of the original cast recording. For more updates on the show, visit teeththemusical.com.