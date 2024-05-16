Photos: See Rachel Chavkin, Sonya Tayeh & More in Rehearsals for GATSBY at A.R.T.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel The Great Gatsby comes to new life in this world-premiere musical with a score by international rock star Florence Welch (Florence + The Machine) and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living).

See inside rehearsals below!

Gatsby is staged by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Moby-Dick) with choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!) and music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby (Days of Wine and Roses: The Musical).

The cast includes Matthew Amira (Wilson), Adam Grupper (Wolfsheim), Cory Jeacoma (Tom), Charlotte MacInnes (Daisy), Solea Pfeiffer (Myrtle), Isaac Powell (Gatsby), Ben Levi Ross (Nick), and Eleri Ward (Jordan). The ensemble includes Nick Bailey, Kailey Boyle, Runako Campbell, Jada Clark, Joshua Grosso, Alex Haquia, Gabriel Hyman, Matt Kizer, Lorenzo Pagano, Christopher Ralph, Christopher M. Ramirez,

Shea Renne, Aliza Russell, Shota Sekiguchi, and Maya Sistruck. Swings are Cameron Burke, Jacob Burns, Mia DeWeese, Paige Krumbach, and Justin Gregory Lopez. Standby for Gatsby is Sam Simahk.

The Gatsby creative team includes MacArthur Fellow and Tony Award-winning scenic designer Mimi Lien, who returns to A.R.T. having previously designed Moby-Dick and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Academy Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell (The Young Victoria, The Aviator, Shakespeare in Love) makes her A.R.T. debut. Lucille Lortel Award-winning lighting designer Alan Edwards (Henry Clark) returns to the A.R.T. having previously designed Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 in the 2022/23 Season. Olivier Award-winning sound designer Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro) makes his A.R.T. debut. Matthew Armentrout is the Hair and Wig Designer, Sarah Cimino is the Make-up Designer, Rocío Mendez is the Fight and Intimacy Director, and Nissy Aya is the Dramaturg. Wiley DeWeese (The Lightning Thief) is the Music Director.

Jhanaë Bonnick is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Aaron Elgart, Heather Englander, and Alex Luong. Camden Gonzales is the Associate Choreographer and Keenan Tyler Oliphant is the Associate Director. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Tara Rubin, CSA, ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Patrick Maravilla.