Video: Ryan Vasquez Dives Into What Makes THE NOTEBOOK So Magical

Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they chat with the mega-talented and iconic star of The Notebook, Ryan Vasquez. Ryan dives into his journey from his early Survival Jobs as a fresh college graduate to bringing the character of ‘Middle Noah’ to life alongside his co-stars John Cardoza and Tony nominee Dorian Harewood. Ryan also shares the magic behind this original Broadway production, how it’s different from the 2004 film and why audiences are flocking to see it!

Before closing out with a fun game of Book to Broadway, Ryan spills the tea on portraying all of the lead male characters in Hamilton during its various iterations through the years! Plus how the hit Netflix reality show The Traitor’s is currently feeding his soul and taking over behind the scenes at The Notebook, which might surprise listeners!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason gagging over the brand new trailer for the upcoming Wicked film starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!