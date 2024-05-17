Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 17, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet:
Friday, May 17
|
Meet the Cast of HOME, Now In Previews on Broadway
|
Broadway By Design: THE GREAT GATSBY
|
Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Proves an 'Unhinged, Crazy Mess' of a Character Can Earn a Tony Nom
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Starring Raul Esparza
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL, starring Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, and more, at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Joy Woods, Maryann Plunkett & More Perform 'I Wanna Go Back' from THE NOTEBOOK
by Josh Sharpe
As part of TODAY's 'Best of Broadway Week,' writer Ingrid Michaelson and the cast of The Notebook stopped by the show on Thursday to perform songs from the newly Tony-nominated musical. (more...)
Michael R. Jackson's TEETH Will Transfer to New World Stages This October
by Stephi Wild
TEETH will receive an open-ended, Off-Broadway transfer following its sold-out, extended world premiere at Playwrights Horizons.. (more...)
Video: Inside Rehearsal For BEACHES the Musical at Theatre Calgary
by Stephi Wild
An all new rehearsal video has been released from Theatre Calgary's International Premiere of Beaches the Musical. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Inside the Sitzprobe For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Sarah Brightman
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released from the sitzprobe for Opera Australia and GWB Entertainment's production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Sarah Brightman! Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Watch the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Perform a Medley of Songs on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
As part of TODAY's 'Best of Broadway Week,' writer Ingrid Michaelson and the cast of The Notebook stopped by the show on Thursday to perform a medley of songs from the newly Tony-nominated musical. (more...)
Video: Disney on Broadway Stars Perform Multi-Language Medley
by Josh Sharpe
In a segment on this morning's show, Good Morning America celebrated 30 years of Disney on Broadway. As part of the segment, stars from Disney's Broadway productions around the world sang a multi-language medley of songs from Disney’s international companies of Aladdin, Beauty and The Beast, Frozen, Hercules, and The Lion King, ending with a magical finale from the Broadway cast of Aladdin in “GMA”’s studios, live. Watch the performance! . (more...)
Howard Ashman
Howard Ashman is the Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Little Shop of Horrors, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1991. Menken was Ashman's longtime musical collaborator. This is the 9th annual awarding.
Other birthdays on this date include:
Derek Hough
David Eigenberg
Dennis Hopper
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
“Take this sinking boat
Videos