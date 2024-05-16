Video: THE NOTEBOOK's Carson Stewart & Charlie J. Webb Sing 'Ghost'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Even offstage, music from The Notebook still puts a tear in our eyes! Ensemble members Carson Stewart & Charlie J. Webb took to the stairwell of the Schoenfeld Theatre to perform a stripped-down version of Ingrid Michaelson's song 'Ghost.' Watch the heartfelt rendition below!

About THE NOTEBOOK

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune called The Notebook “absolutely gorgeous - not to be missed,” and Steven Oxman of the Chicago Sun-Times called it “superb – a stage musical for the ages.”

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.