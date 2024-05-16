Photos: Ariana Grande Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at the Filming of WICKED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the first teaser trailer of the highly-anticipated upcoming film, Wicked star Ariana Grande shared some BTS shots from the filming process, including several with her co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Check out the Instagram post below!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Last month, it was announced that Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage will be playing Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Also last month, the cast of the film attended CinemaCon, premiering new footage for audience members. Emphasizing the unique and magical aspects of this musical project, Goldblum said "This whole experience has been, to me, in a word dreamy.”

Grande echoed his remarks and recalled that the first time she saw the Broadway show at 10 years old, she knew she wanted to play the part. “This whole experience is absolutely impossible to put into words"

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One premieres on November 27, 2024, the same day as Disney's Moana 2. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.