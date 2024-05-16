WICKED Cast Recording Streams Continue to Increase Ahead of Film Following New Trailer

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Following the first teaser trailer of the highly-anticipated upcoming film, we reported the iconic Original Broadway Cast Recording received a significant uptick in streams.

As we prepare for the highly-anticipated Wicked movie musical, that trend has continued. The day after the new trailer dropped, half a dozen songs from the album received significant spikes on Spotify in the U.S.

The streams for "Dear Old Shiz" by Kristin Chenoweth and the cast of Wicked increased by 325%.

"No One Mourns The Wicked" by Kristin Chenoweth, Sean McCourt, Cristy Candler, Jan Neuberger, and more increased its streams by 325%.

“Something Bad” by Idina Menzel and William Youmans increased its streams by more than 320%

The streams of “A Sentimental Man” by Joel Grey increased by more than 290%.

"Thank Goodness" by Kristin Chenoweth, Carole Shelley, and the cast of Wicked received a 290% uptick in streams.

“Wonderful” by Joel Grey and Idina Menzel increased its streams by more than 260%.

While specific details for the Wicked movie musical soundtrack are currently under wraps, the Broadway album was released on December 16, 2003, after being recorded on November 10, 2003. It has been certified platinum three times and won the 2005 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

The Wicked movie musical will star Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda and Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Joining them are Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle, and more.

Click HERE for our breakdown of the new trailer.

Listen to the Wicked (Original Broadway Cast Recording) here:

*Data reflects streams on May 15, compared to the average U.S. daily streams.