HOME On Broadway Begins Previews Tomorrow At The Todd Haimes Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the new production of Home by Samm-Art Williams, who passed away on May 13, 2024.

Not seen on Broadway in more than 40 years, Home is directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, A Raisin in the Sun, A Soldier's Play). Previews begin on Friday, May 17 ahead of the official opening on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The production will play through July 21, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The cast features Tory Kittles as “Cephus Miles,” Brittany Inge as “Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells,” and Stori Ayers as “Woman Two”—all in their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

In the Tony Award-nominated play The New York Times calls “an uplifting folk ballad about the pure in heart,” Cephus Miles has the whole world in his callused hands—until his sweetheart Pattie Mae goes off to college and marries another man. Originally staged by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1979, and featured in the first year of Roundabout's Refocus Project, Samm-Art Williams' Home is a muscular and melodic coming-of-age story that gives voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong. Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play) directs.

The creative team for Home includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Set), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting), and Justin Ellington (Sound).