Video: Amy Ryan Discusses Her Tony Nominated Role in DOUBT: 'It Was a Wild Ride'

Amy Ryan, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Sister Aloysius in the Broadway production of Doubt, visited The Daily Show on Wednesday to discuss her experience doing the play with very little prep.

"I got a phone call on a late Sunday night to step in and I said 'Yes' and the following Tuesday, I was white-knuckling it onstage in a nun's habit trying to remember lines," Ryan recalled.

After host Desi Lydic asked her about her decision to sleep on an air mattress when learning the role, Ryan clarified:

"It's not that I wanted to find the characters' pain through an air mattress," the 3-time Tony nominee said with a laugh, "it's more that I didn't want to wake up my family because I was getting up at 5:30 in the morning to study lines. It was a wild ride."

Also in the interview, Ryan discusses her role in the Apple TV+ detective drama Sugar, where she stars alongside Colin Farrell.

Watch the full interview now!

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.

The production ran through April 21, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.