Video: Disney on Broadway Stars Perform Multi-Language Medley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In a segment on this morning's show, Good Morning America celebrated 30 years of Disney on Broadway.

As part of the segment, stars from Disney's Broadway productions around the world sang a multi-language medley of songs from Disney’s international companies of Aladdin, Beauty and The Beast, Frozen, Hercules, and The Lion King, ending with a magical finale from the Broadway cast of Aladdin in “GMA”’s studios, live!

Watch the performance now and check out Michael James Scott's conversations with the casts here!

This afternoon, Michael James Scott will sit down with the hosts of “GMA3: What You Need to Know” (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST ) to share his favorite moments from his global journey, celebrating Disney on Broadway’s milestone anniversary, and that evening, “Nightline” (12:35 a.m. - 1:05 a.m. EST on Friday, May 17) will air interviews with Michael James Scott and Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa in Disney’s Frozen West End production. Nightline also follows along Scott’s travels, going behind the scenes with global Disney Theatrical Productions as viewers meet some of the theatre professionals on and off stage, who help bring these Disney musicals to life, eight show a week, around the world.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary on Broadway. It opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.

The current cast of Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine and Dennis Stowe as Jafar. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Caleb Barnett, Jeremy Gaston and Wes Hart stand by for several principals.