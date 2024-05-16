Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Invasive Species is being presented at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theater. The production, written by and starring Maia Novi, is executive produced by Jeremy O. Harris, and is reuniting the cast and creative team from its 2023 world-premiere at The Tank.

See photos from opening night below!

Invasive Species is produced by Folk Productions, Danielle Perelman, and Arterial Projects, and is directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin.

This limited 8-week visiting engagement at The Vineyard will play through Sunday, June 30.

Transferring from the 2023 production include Maia Novi, Raffi Donatich, Sam Gonzalez, Alexandra Maurice, and Julian Sanchez. Invasive Species is directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk) with Louisa Jacobson (“The Gilded Age”) serving as assistant director.

An Argentinean actor tests the limits of her American dream in Invasive Species, an outrageous true story about lying to live, living to lie, and how immigrating to the US might just be the role of a lifetime.

Jeremy O. Harris executive produces through his company with Josh Godfrey, bb2. Additional producers include Amauta Marston-Firmino, associate producers David Tao & Benjamin Nelson, and co-producers Vaughn Feighan & Chase Landow, Tira Harpaz, Brandon Sanchez, and Rachel Weiss.

Invasive Species is an exclusive commercial booking at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theatre.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas