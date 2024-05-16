Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre

This limited 8-week visiting engagement at The Vineyard will play through Sunday, June 30. 

By: May. 16, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Invasive Species is being presented at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theater. The production, written by and starring Maia Novi, is executive produced by Jeremy O. Harris, and is reuniting the cast and creative team from its 2023 world-premiere at The Tank.

See photos from opening night below! 

Invasive Species is produced by Folk Productions, Danielle Perelman, and Arterial Projects, and is directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin.

This limited 8-week visiting engagement at The Vineyard will play through Sunday, June 30. 

Transferring from the 2023 production include Maia Novi, Raffi Donatich, Sam Gonzalez, Alexandra Maurice, and Julian Sanchez. Invasive Species is directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk) with Louisa Jacobson (“The Gilded Age”) serving as assistant director.

An Argentinean actor tests the limits of her American dream in Invasive Species, an outrageous true story about lying to live, living to lie, and how immigrating to the US might just be the role of a lifetime.

Jeremy O. Harris executive produces through his company with Josh Godfrey, bb2. Additional producers include Amauta Marston-Firmino, associate producers David Tao & Benjamin Nelson, and co-producers Vaughn Feighan & Chase Landow, Tira Harpaz, Brandon Sanchez, and Rachel Weiss.

Invasive Species is an exclusive commercial booking at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theatre.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Julian Sanchez, Raffi Donatich, Playwright/Actress Maia Novi, Sam Gonzalez and Alexandra Maurice

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Raffi Donatich, Julian Sanchez, Director Michael Breslin, Assistant Director Louisa Jacobson, Playwright/Actress Maia Novi, Alexandra Maurice and Sam Gonzalez

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Raffi Donatich, Julian Sanchez, Playwright/Actress Maia Novi, Sam Gonzalez and Alexandra Maurice

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Playwright/Actress Maia Novi

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Playwright/Actress Maia Novi

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris, Assistant Director Louisa Jacobson and Producer/Dramaturg Amauta Firmino

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Assistant Director Louisa Jacobson

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Raffi Donatich, Julian Sanchez, Playwright/Actress Maia Novi, Sam Gonzalez and Alexandra Maurice

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Playwright/Actress Maia Novi and Director Michael Breslin

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti and Quinta Brunson

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Sydney Lemmon

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
AnnaSophia Robb

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Chris Rock

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Chris Perfetti

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Mark Consuelos

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Louisa Jacobson

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Tom Francis

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Christian Cowan

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Chase Landow and Christian Cowan

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Producer Eric Kuhn and Jillian Kuhn

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Francesca Scorsese

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Moses Sumney

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Assistant Producer Sophia Englesberg and Rayne Fisher-Quann

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Rayne Fisher-Quann

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Producer Eric Kuhn

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Jess Val Ortiz

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Producer Tre' Scott

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Rayne Fisher-Quann and Director Michael Breslin

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Producer Eric Kuhn and Julia Brown

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Brandon Sanchez

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Paloma Aisenberg

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Lounes Mazouz

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Producer Rachel Weiss, Director Michael Breslin and Producer Eric Kuhn

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Assistant Producer Sophia Englesberg and Matthew Gasza

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Sarah Coffey and Kimball Farley

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Production Stage Manager/Line Producer Shannon Molly Flynn

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Producer Danielle Perelman and Producer Eric Kuhn

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Clint Ramos

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Producer Rachel Weiss and Producer Eric Kuhn

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Producer Eric Kuhn, Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Producer Tre' Scott

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams and Chris Rock

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Daniel Liu, Assistant Director Louisa Jacobson and Hunter Abrams

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Deejay Jaie

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Producer Ahmad Simmons, Producer Adam Rodner, Producer Eric Kuhn, Producer Danielle Perelman and Producer Tre' Scott

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Assistant Director Louisa Jacobson and Playwright/Actress Maia Novi

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Playwright/Actress Maia Novi and Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Playwright/Actress Maia Novi and Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Director Michael Breslin

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Director Michael Breslin and Assistant Director Louisa Jacobson

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Director Michael Breslin and Assistant Director Louisa Jacobson

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris, Director Michael Breslin and Assistant Director Louisa JacobsonExecutive Producer Jeremy O. Harris, Director Michael Breslin and Assistant Director Louisa Jacobson

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris, Director Michael Breslin and Assistant Director Louisa JacobsonExecutive Producer Jeremy O. Harris, Director Michael Breslin and Assistant Director Louisa Jacobson

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Playwright/Actress Maia Novi

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Playwright/Actress Maia Novi

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Sam Gonzalez

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Alexandra Maurice

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Raffi Donatich

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Julian Sanchez

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Sydney Lemmon and Director Michael Breslin

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Sydney Lemmon, Sam Yero and Director Michael Breslin

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Quinta Brunson and Producer Eric Kuhn

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Producer Eric Kuhn, Elvira Lind, Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris and Producer Tre' Scott

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Julian Sanchez, Raffi Donatich, Playwright/Actress Maia Novi, Sam Gonzalez and Alexandra Maurice

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Julian Sanchez, Raffi Donatich, Playwright/Actress Maia Novi, Sam Gonzalez and Alexandra Maurice

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Playwright/Actress Maia Novi

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Assistant Director Louisa Jacobson

Photo: Inside INVASIVE SPECIES Opening Night at The Vineyard Theatre
Signage for "Invasive Species" at The Vineyard Dimson Theater



Vote Sponsor


Videos