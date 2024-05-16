Wayne Brady, Huey Lewis, Norm Lewis, and Joe Morton Join Chita Rivera Awards Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



More stars have been announced for the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, being presented on May 20 at 7:30PM at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park).

Wayne Brady (The Wiz), Huey Lewis (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera; The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), and Joe Morton (Scandal; ART) join the previously announced Debbie Allen (Fame), Shoshanna Bean (Hell’s Kitchen), Corbin Bleu (High School Musical, Little Shop…), Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), Anthony Crivello (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Joel Grey (Cabaret), Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Chicago), Kenny Ortega (High School Musical), David Hyde Pierce (Here We Are, Spamalot), Brooke Shields (Suddenly Susan; The Adams Family), Ben Vereen (Pippin), and more.

Also, the cast of The Heart of Rock and Roll will perform to celebrate their nomination for Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Choreography and The Who’s Tommy will perform ‘Sensation’ to celebrate their nomination for Outstanding Choreography.

At the May 20 Awards, Bernadette Peters will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Phil LaDuca will receive the Vanguard Award, for his outstanding contribution to the international dance community, and Mayte Natalio (Suffs; How to Dance in Ohio) will receive the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.

The Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics' Choice Award is bestowed by the journalists of the Chita Rivera Awards' Broadway judging committee, to recognize outstanding work that falls outside the framework of the original categories. It is named for the longtime Daily News theater critic Douglas Watt and his wife Ethel, an original cast member of Carousel and Kiss Me, Kate who later became a producer.

Tickets to the Chita Rivera Awards are available to the general public at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2023-2024 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.

All proceeds of the Chita Rivera Awards benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Scholarship Program. The NYCDA Foundation is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) committed to broadening performing arts awareness while advocating education and high standards of excellence in dance.

This year, all funding and proceeds will support the creation of a new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship.