Video: Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Perform 'My Green Light' From THE GREAT GATSBY on THE TONIGHT SHOW

On Wednesday, May 15, cast members Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada from the new musical The Great Gatsby appeared on The Tonight Show to perform 'My Green Light'. Check out the video here!

The acclaimed new musical adaptation brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever with a cast that includes Tony Award-nominated sensations Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan.

Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

The Great Gatsby features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.