This Week's Classifieds - Jobs in Development, Stage Management and More

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/16/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Manager

The Costume Shop Manager implements costume designs, trains, and oversees student shop workers, and coordinates costume-related activities at Mitchell Hall Theatre within the college of Fine Arts and Design. This role involves collaborating with designers, managing budgets, purchasing, or requisitioning costumes and supplies, and ensuring timely completion of costume construction and alterations. The Costume Shop Manager is a member of the University Productions staff and collaborates with Univ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: PLAYGROUND-CHICAGO 2024-25 PRODUCING FELLOWSHIPS

PlayGround is excited to announce immediate openings to join the 2024-2025 Producing Fellowship, designed to foster the next generation of leadership for the American Theatre. We are looking for individuals passionate about theatre and looking to make an impact on the field while developing the skill set to do so for a living. Candidates must reside in one of the four PlayGround regions (LA, SF, NY, or Chicago). Eight (8) fellows will be selected with two (2) drawn from each of the four (4) Pl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director Forestburgh Playhouse Summer Season

Assistant Technical Director for the 2024 Season. Duties include, but are not limited to: Assisting the Technical Director with supervising and executing the build of all pertinent mainstage productions and cabaret productions when necessary; Drafting build documents, creating detailed build schedule, and coordinating with the Production Manager, PSM, and Director and Producer regarding all aspects of the set build; Running change-over and helping coordinate technical rehearsal; Coordinating an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager - upcoming student production

Area Stage is seeking qualified, experienced stage managers for the upcoming student production! RESPONSIBILITIES: Create production and rehearsal schedule and communicate changes to Company. Ensure day-to-day rehearsal needs are met. Set up rehearsal room prior to each rehearsal. Facilitate media use in rehearsal room. Circulate daily rehearsal report. Call breaks per Equity rules. Create prompt book. Oversee personnel assigned to production. Track deadlines and status on project... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Facilities Mechanic

FACILITIES MECHANIC Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota seeks a highly skilled Facilities Mechanic. The full-time work is primarily repair and scheduled preventative maintenance followed by projects as needed. Requirements: • Ability to Lift 50lbs. • Skills in plumbing, HVAC, electrical and carpentry • Knowledge of commercial and decorative lighting including neon, LED and fluorescent • Ability in branch electrical service and installation work including replacement of panel breakers. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT Start Date: As soon as possible Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre located in the heart of downtown Sarasota, FL with an annual operating budget of $10.5 million, seeks an experienced Director of Development to build, direct, and manage fundraising initiatives and advancing our mission. The Director of Development oversees all aspects of the annual fund, institutional giving and patron events. This position works with the senior leadership te... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: National Dance Institute seeks Dance Teaching Artists

NDI seeks Dance Teaching Artists with experience teaching children to join our team in NYC Public Schools for the 2024 – 25 school year! NDI seeks dance educators with a minimum of three (3) years experience teaching children, ideally in school-based settings. NDI’s Dance Teaching Artists work with students in elementary schools during the school day, teaching dance as an integral part of the school curriculum. Our programs culminate in celebratory and community-building performances. Ever... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Interim Chorus Manager, Concert Ensemble

BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Interim Chorus Manager, Concert Ensemble Full Time, Temporary Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time, temporary Interim Chorus Manager for its Concert Ensemble (top treble performing ensemble) with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities to fill in for a parental leave. The Interim Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and choris... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking Technical Director

Seeking Technical Director for outdoor summer stock theatre in Bardstown, KY presenting The Stephen Foster Story and Disney's The Little Mermaid. Carpentry skills needed. Primary responsibility is leading scenic build. Works alongside Production Manager to oversee all aspects of technical production of 2 musicals in rotating rep. Contract Dates: May 28, 2024 - Aug 12, 2024 Salary: $500.00/week + Furnished housing provided. Positive, encouraging environment with excellent team... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Operations

Ford’s Theatre Society is hiring a Director of Operations to join its team. The position is full-time and based in Washington, DC. Ford’s Theatre Society values and is committed to maintaining a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workforce and working environment. Ford’s is proud to be an equal opportunity employer where all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, family s... (more)

Classes / Instruction: 92NY's Musical Theater Development Lab

92NY’s Musical Theater Development Lab is seeking playwrights and composers specializing in Theater for Young Audiences (TYA). The Lab offers a unique platform designed to support and showcase works specifically tailored for young audiences, providing an invaluable opportunity for these pieces to undergo active exploration and development. We believe in the power of staged performances to bring theatrical creations to life and foster their growth. Through developmental readings and staged pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Open Rank Tenure Line Faculty, Directing

The Department of Theatre and Dance at Texas State University seeks an Assistant, Associate, or Full Professor of Directing to start in fall 2024. With a focus on teaching and mentoring in our MFA directing program, the new hire will join a nationally recognized department with a dynamic faculty dedicated to a collaborative and innovative approach to teaching graduate and undergraduate students. Responsibilities include: Teach graduate and undergraduate directing students; Advise ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

COMPANY MANAGER Approximate Start Date: May 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Manager. The Right candidate will have a high degree of responsibility, be focused, achievement oriented, able to communicate clearly, detailed and organized. Must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills. The Company Manager reports directly to the Production Manager and works hand-in-hand ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - Bardavon Presents

The Executive Director will be the Chief Executive Officer of the Bardavon 1869 Opera House, Inc. (“Bardavon”) with a particular focus on contributed revenue growth, financial management, and general administration. They will provide leadership and vision to fulfill the organization’s mission and ensure that the Bardavon achieves its goals for artistic excellence, financial stability, and community engagement. Reporting to the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, the Executive Direct... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Associate

ARTISTIC ASSOCIATE Tentative Start Date: May 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL, is seeking a highly motivated and seasoned Artistic Associate with significant Directing experience. This position will direct 2-4 plays a year, be heavily involved in New Play Development, as well as lead adult classes as part of FST’s School for Adults. The right candidate will be passionate about theatre, responsible, a team player, flexible and confident. Strong writing, co... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Manager - Part-time

AfterWork Theater is a “theater for fun” organization and community designed for everyday people who share a love of acting, singing or dancing. We provide the opportunity to perform in musicals, plays, revues, and to take theater classes in a stress-free environment. There is no audition or experience required to participate! As long as you are ready to have fun, make friends, and get creative, we invite you to come play with us! We are seeking a part-time Program Manager to select and launc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Systems Administrator

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Tessitura Systems Administrator. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has demonstrated expertise in the use of ticketing systems, preferably Tessitura, as well having skills in database management, and the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in dismantling structural racism in theatre. Applicants for this role should have exceptional attention t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annual Fund Manager

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Annual Fund Manager. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has the fundraising knowledge and skills to develop and manage CTC’s annual fund strategy, who is knowledgeable about communication strategies for individual donors, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and dismantle structural racism in philanthropic activities. Applicants for this r... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artists

JEM STARS Performing Arts Company seeks Performing Arts Educators and Arts Administrators who have a genuine passion for shaping the minds of the next generation, through the power of the performing arts! Specifically looking for Musical Theatre Teaching Artists, Music Directors and Dance Teaching Artists. WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR - A high energy professional with a team mentality! Committed to anti-racism, inclusion, equity, and accessibility. A strong passion for arts education and posi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager - Goodspeed Musicals

Job Title: Box Office Manager Reports to: Director of Marketing Department: Box Office FLSA Classification: Full-Time, Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $46,000-$54,000 annually with insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided. Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and is proud to be an Equal Opportunity ... (more)