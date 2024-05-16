Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Proves an 'Unhinged, Crazy Mess' of a Character Can Earn a Tony Nom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



She's been offstage for far too long, and now Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is back for her Tony Award! The Spamalot star just earned earned her first nomination for her hysterical performance as 'The Lady of the Lake.'

"I've been here a long time and this is really nice to be recognized by my peers! I'm just so humbled, and so moved, "she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I've been watching the Tony Awards since I was in middle school, dreaming of this moment.. and it's here!"

Watch as Leslie chats more about stopping the show every night, how much she misses her castmates, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.