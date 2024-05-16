Video: Watch the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Perform a Medley of Songs on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







As part of TODAY's 'Best of Broadway Week,' writer Ingrid Michaelson and the cast of The Notebook stopped by the show on Thursday to perform a medley of songs from the newly Tony-nominated musical.

Before the performance, Michaelson and Tony nominees Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood discussed the show with the hosts of the morning show.

They reminisced about the fact that Michaelson had previously announced that she was doing the musical on that very show.

Michaelson said that receiving three Tony nominations feels "amazing."

"Maryann and Dorian are the heart of this show...It's unbelievable to write music and to not sing it and to see other people metabolize that. And to see the audiences and how they are just being so moved every night....it's the dream I never knew I could dream."

The medley included the songs "Dance With Me" and "Carry You Home." Following the medley, Ryan Vasquez also performed the song "Leave The Light On."

Watch the interview and performances here!

To find the full lineup for TODAY's 2024 "Best of Broadway Week," click HERE.

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook is currently playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre. The musical features music and lyrics by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

In the play, Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.