CYRANO, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES & More Set For Pasadena Playhouse 2024/2025 Season

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the lineup for its 2024/2025 season. The season includes Martin Crimp’s critically acclaimed new adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac; a fresh new revival of Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein’s Tony Award® winner for Best Musical, La Cage aux Folles; a new production of Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning classic, Topdog/Underdog; and a new play to be announced at a later date.

New for the Playhouse in the 2024/2025 Season will be a Special Theatrical Event at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium: Anything Goes in Concert, starring Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as Reno Sweeney and Follies in Concert with two back-to-back weekends of performances.

Season packages are now on sale and include the four Mainstage productions and one concert event. Creative teams and casting will be announced at a later date.

In January 2025, the Playhouse will also present The Next Stage Immersive Summit 2025 in partnership with The Immersive Experience Institute, the main service organization for immersive theater artists.

The premiere gathering of creators of immersive art & entertainment will draw international guests from the fields of performing arts, themed entertainment, XR, and gaming. This is the largest gathering of its kind in the world.

“We are thrilled to begin our celebration and honor one of the most iconic buildings in the history of the American Theater as it turns 100 years old with a bold and thrilling season of iconic theater” said Danny Feldman.

“Our historic stage will feel alive with a sizzling new adaptation of one of the greatest plays of all time, Cyrano de Bergerac, a fresh revival of the celebrated musical La Cage aux Folles, a new production of Suzan-Lori Park’s masterpiece Topdog/Underdog, and an exciting new play to be announced at a later date.

Our celebration is so big, it extends beyond the historic walls of our theater.

Like the expansion in our current season of new professional children’s theater productions off campus, next season we return with another musical venture to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium for two back-to-back weekends of grand concert events featuring two of the most enduring musicals of all time: Anything Goes starring the singular talent Jinkx Monsoon and Follies, an encore to our recent Sondheim Celebration. These special theatrical events will expand our initiative exploring classic American musicals with our community. ”

Memberships are now available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, or by calling 626-356-7529.

Cyrano de Bergerac

(September 4 – September 29, 2024)

By Edmond Rostand

freely adapted by Martin Crimp

One of the greatest plays ever written is radically reborn in this critically acclaimed adaptation. Modern poetry and sizzling rhythm collide in a scorching love triangle when Cyrano discovers the love of his life has eyes for another man. Immerse yourself in the romantic adventure of this timeless and heartrending love story.

La Cage aux Folles

(November 12– December 15, 2024)

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Music and lyrics by Jerry Herman

Based on the play by Jean Poiret

Beautiful. Bawdy. Bizarre. Welcome to La Cage aux Folles, the hottest drag club in St. Tropez and one of theater’s all-time biggest hits. Immerse yourself in this groundbreaking musical comedy with a heartfelt score by Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly!, Mame) and a hilarious script by Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy). The Tony Award-winning musical comes to life in this all-new Playhouse extravaganza.

Topdog/Underdog (Spring 2025)

By Suzan-Lori Parks

Two brothers in freefall struggle to find their footing as they hustle their way through life. Haunted by the past and their obsession with street cons and cards, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their fate. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, Suzan-Lori Parks’ darkly comic fable is poetic, gripping, and unforgettable.

New This Season – Special Theatrical Events At The Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Two iconic musicals. Two legendary writers. Two extraordinary weekends.

Anything Goes in Concert (January 24 – January 25, 2025)

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton

and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse

New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman

Follies in Concert (January 31 – February 1, 2025)

Book by James Goldman

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Anything Goes and Follies in concert at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Two of the most iconic shows in Broadway history featuring some of American musical theater’s most beloved songs performed on back-to-back weekends complete with full orchestras.

Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul’s Drag Race) stars as Reno Sweeney in Cole Porter’s classic musical romp. And Sondheim is back with his “undeniable classic” (LA Times) full of “some of the most lush ballads [Sondheim] ever composed” (Entertainment Weekly).